Barbuda: Why does Codrington Airport shut down with opening of new Burton-Nibbs International Airport?

Antigua and Barbuda: After the new and highly anticipated “Burton-Nibbs International Airport” commenced its commercial operations on Thursday in Barbuda, people started talking about the reason behind the closure of the Codrington Airport.

Burton-Nibbs International Airport opening

Prime Minister Gaston Browne also talked about the benefits of the new international airport and stated that this will enhance the infrastructural growth of Barbuda. It will make the country sustain big and massive aircraft as the island nation is one of the ideal destinations across the Caribbean for the tourists.

However, the reason for the new airport and the closure of the old airport was not specified by anyone from the government authorities. Several experts provided their reasons and perception behind the infrastructural growth and stated that there could be multiple possibilities.

Reasons behind the closure of Codrington Airport

Hurricane Irma damaged the airport in 2017 and broke down the facilities that would take huge time and substantial sum of money to get repaired.

However, this could not be the only reason behind the plans for the construction of the new international airport as the government of Antigua and Barbuda started the clearing of land in April 2017 some month before Hurricane Irma.

As a matter of fact, Irma- a category 4 hurricane made landfall in Antigua and Barbuda on September 10, 2017, and caused the devastation with wind speed of 177mph.

For the second reason, it was outlined that the old airport was situated in the small village named Codrington in Barbuda. It was not even capable of sustaining big and heavy aircraft due to the 1699 feet runway.

The facility was only suitable to sustain small props, small jets and medium jets which was somehow affecting the economy generated by the airlift sector. However, the airport accommodated the service of the flights from American Airlines, Caribbean Airlines, interCaribbean Airways, WINAir, WestJet, Qatar Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and Sunrise Airways.

The real problem was the capacity of the airport as these airlines used to provide a service to Barbuda with their short aircraft. The airport often shut down its operations during bad weather conditions or rainy situations, which was the major issue for the airlift sector in Barbuda.

For the small islands like Barbuda, tourism from the airlift and cruise sector is one of the main components of the economy. However, the sister island was not experiencing satisfactory airlift sector, paving the path for the construction of the new international airport.

Besides this, several reports also outlined that if the new airport has not been taken into the official plans, Barbuda would have lost their capacity to receive service from major airlines such as American Airlines and WestJet.

Old Airport to be transformed into business hub

The facility of the old airport will be used as the business hub in Barbuda, aiming to provide more exclusive opportunities to the locals. The local talent and the entrepreneurs will benefit from the complex as it offers them a space for fostering their local products and naturally grown things.

Notably, the old airport ended its operation with the landing of the last flight called SVG Islander on a water salute seminal occasion. The flight took off from the airport to land at the new international airport in Barbuda.

Burton-Nibbs International Airport

USD10 million Burton-Nibbs International Airport was constructed with the collaboration between PLH and the government of Antigua and Barbuda. The airport was opened on Thursday with a grand celebration and the arrival of the SVG Islander. It has received water cannon salute and was landed by Captain Charles Edwards.

He was recognized for his contribution to the aviation industry and marked the first landing at Burton-Nibbs International Airport. The new airport welcomed six passengers in Barbuda who were greeted by RT Performers. The Mocko Jubmies, John Bulls, Madame Franies danced to the steelpan music and offered entertainment to the patrons at the airport.

The name of the airport was decided to honour previous members of the Barbuda Parliament and distinguished personalities who have contributed to the enhancement of society. The airport was named after Eric Burton and Arther Nibs and the name was chosen to honour them for their contribution.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne spoke about the airport and stated that it will drive economic growth and new business opportunities for the local community of Antigua and Barbuda.

LIAT 2020 also made its first landing at the airport and will aim at providing new service to the island nation.

Airport to Drive Marine and Blue Economy

As the new airport is beneficial for the tourism sector, it was also outlined that Burton Nibs International Airport is also aimed at promoting the marine economy. According to the Agriculture Ministry, marine tourism is a crucial element, and the airport will offer a wealth of attractions to tourism in the form of coral reefs and marine sanctuaries.

With this, the natural and local products will be promoted which will promote the local business including hotels, restaurants and tour operators. In addition to that, the airport will also promote improved connectivity and global market reach where the locals can promote their marine products and export them to foreign countries.

It will offer numerous opportunities for the trade market for the local people in Barbuda, while promoting the Blue Economy.

Social media buzzed with excitement

Social media also showcased their excitement for the new airport and stated that this has opened a new chapter of aviation for Barbuda. A local shopkeeper named Denny Charles owning a souvenir shop added,” It will enhance my business as tourists will come in great numbers and buy my products which is a great opportunity for me. So, I am excited for the opening of the new international airport.”

Another local bakery shop owner named Emannuel Martin also talked about the benefits of the international airport and said that this will make the tourists buy his local products. It will also promote the local market and the street vendors’ business.