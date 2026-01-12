Mas Domnik 2026 officially kicks off with National Parade in Dominica

Residents, visitors, and Carnival lovers took to the streets in their cultural attire, marking a colourful start to the season.

The Carnival Season has officially kicked off in Dominica with the opening of Mas Domnik 2026. With a national street parade, the patrons and the revellers have made their way through the streets of Roseau with their dance, music and the showcase of the cultural richness.

Residents, visitors and Carnival lovers appeared on the streets for the celebration of the Carnival Season in their cultural clothes. It has provided a magical and colourful start to the season with bands from across the island bringing music, culture, and energy to the capital.

Mas Domnik 2026 will run through February 26, 2026, culminating in the Carnival climax in February 2026. The streets of the Roseau are filled with dance and music and the participants have enjoyed the festival season of Dominica on Sunday.

Now, different and unique events will be held in Dominica, bringing music, culture and energy to the capital. The events will include Bouyon Day which will be held on February 10, 2026, Miss Dominica Pageant, scheduled to be held on February 12, 2026, Sunrise will be held on February 13, 2026, and the Calypso Finals will be held on February 14, 2026.

Carnival Monday and Tuesday will be held on February 16 and 17, 2026 and Tewe Vaval is scheduled to be held on February 18, 2026.

Notably, Mas Domnik 2025 has remained a massive success, surpassing all expectations and setting new records. Ministry of Tourism, Denise Charles outlined that last year, visitor arrivals jumped by 34%, injecting an estimated $25 million into the economy of Dominica.

Denise Charles added that they have also expected the same and higher tourism growth for this Carnival Season as well. The calendar of the carnival will feature every fete, every parade, every village mass and every cultural moment, and the travellers will become ready for the most creative, colourful and high-energy Carnival in the Caribbean.