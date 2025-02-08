Relive the Moment! Grenada’s 51st Independence day drone show will leave you in awe

The drone show was attended by thousands of people, and it mainly included everything of the colors of Grenada’s flag.

Grenada celebrated its 51st independence day on 7th February 2025, with a stunning drone show that was planned to give tribute to the country’s 51 years of independence emerged out as one of the major highlight of the celebration. The 10-12 minutes long drone show featured a series of laser exhibits which made the celebration even more memorable and enthralling.

The drone show was attended by thousands of people, and it mainly included everything of the colors of Grenada’s flag. The show started as the drones created Grenada’s flag and featured the year of independence, ‘1974’. The drone show then featured portraits of several renowned identities from Grenada and provided the spectators a unique experience during the independence celebration.

The drone show ended with a statement ‘Greatness is in every Grenadian’ followed by the logo of 51st Independence day. The independence day this year was celebrated under the theme, “The Next 50: Embracing a Future of Development, Transformation, and Unity.”

The Independence celebration was held at the Botanical Garden in Carriacou which is considered one of the major destinations for Independence Day celebrations. Apart from the drone show, the independence celebrations included a Military parade, award distribution and more.

The drone show however captured hearts of Grenadians, as they specifically laud the efforts of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell calling the celebration as ‘awesome’.

A user named Cadella Henry-Victor wrote, “We’ve been spoiled for 2 consecutive years. Mr. PM Dickon Mitchell no turning back, to the world.”

Another user named Lynn J Cobb Hair wrote, “I’m so proud of our little Spice Island! I’ve never seen a show like this before, even here in big America! Love it!”

“That is what one calls vision, visionary and transformation. We are going forward and up, up, up. Forward ever backward never,” wrote another user.

Gertrude Greaves, another Facebook user wrote, “Grenada may God bless you from the north, South, East , West and in the middle may Grenada be filled with plenty of everything good in Jesus mighty name. My PM Dickon and all those that are there supporting you God bless you guys in a very special way.”

Notably, Grenada won freedom from the Britishers in 1974 and since then it is developing as an independent nation along with its sister islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.