Security detail removed from Stuart Young, 24 hours after pension revoked

Trinidad and Tobago: Just 24 hours after the legislation was passed to revoke former Prime Minister Stuart Young’s pension, the cabinet has now moved swiftly to terminate his personal security detail. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Services (TTPS) were instructed on Monday to immediately withdraw from their protective duties.

As per reports, the former Prime Minister who just served Trinidad and Tobago for four months, was in a meeting in his constituency when this decision was made and the TTPS officers were alerted. The security officials gave a last ride to Stuart Young to his home before wrapping up operations.

Stuart Young while talking to media confirmed that his security has been pulled off, while emphasizing that ‘it happened suddenly today.’

He said that he received a call that the cabinet has taken a decision to pull all security extended to him as a former PM. He further said that the current cabinet has decided to immediately put this into effect. Young also emphasized that PM Keith Rowley’s security has also been pulled out, while Rowley has not shed light on that yet.

Notably, according to Trinidad’s legislature former prime ministers and presidents receive limited security for approximately three to six months. In Young’s case his security was scheduled to end on July 28th, but the cabinet said that according to the regular checks made, there was no need for young’s detail to be continued.

The revocation of both pensions and security benefits in such a short time has raised eyebrows and prompted questions about the motivation of this political move. Some point out this as a politically charged and closely monitored step, while others say that it is a broader effort by the new administration to reduce state expenditure.

While the security details of the former prime ministers have been pulled out, opposition leader Pennelope Beckles still holds her official state provided security details.