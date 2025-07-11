St Kitts and Nevis to Launch Digital ID and Payments Platform by 2026

The Prime Minister made the announcement via a video message shared on the official St Kitts and Nevis government page.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew unveiled the government's new plan to revolutionize the public sector services and enhance the ease of doing business across St Kitts and Nevis. As part of this new plan the government has announced rolling out new electronic identification (eID) system, which will be aimed at streamlining government operations and expanding access to essential services for citizens.

The Prime Minister announced the same through a video message shared by him on the official page of government of St Kitts and Nevis. The Prime Minister said that the island is building a smarter and more efficient government through different initiatives focused on improving facilities across the twin island federation.

The eID system will be developed in collaboration with Cybernetica, the Estonian technology company renowned for powering the world’s most advanced digital governments. The project is being supported by the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF).

The technical equipment needed for this new initiative has been successfully passed factory acceptance testing in Taiwan and are scheduled to arrive in St Kitts and Nevis by October 2025, after which installation of the same will begin.

PM Drew in his address stressed that by 2026, the government will be issuing this digital ID Cards to more than 25000 citizens.

“With your eID, you will be able to apply for a passport, request a birth certificate, register a business, or pay taxes—all from your phone or computer,” said the Prime Minister. “No more waiting in lines. No more red tape. Just fast, transparent service.”

ePayments platform to launch in mid 2026

In addition to the eID system, the government of St Kitts and Nevis is also planning to launch a national payments platform to revolutionize the island’s digital payment system and public transactions. This platform as stated will become the digital gateway for paying taxes, renewing licenses and settling various government fees.

The digital payment gateway is being developed by the Inland Revenue Department in partnership with the Accountant General’s Office and the Ministry of ICT—with legal oversight from the Attorney General’s Chambers. The Phase 1 of this project is already in testing and is expected to go live by mid 2026.

Both these initiatives together are focused on bringing a transformative shift in St Kitts and Nevis’ digitalisation in terms of both development and ease of access.