Canadian Airlines increase direct flights to Nassau

Bahamas: Air Canada, WestJet and Porter Airlines expanded flight services to Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS), Bahamas. It will boost the airlift sector for the Canadian airlift as it will double the service for the country and expand the schedule of the flights.

According to the Nassau and Paradise Island Promotion Board, the flights will provide service to the country, aiming to enhance the connectivity with international countries. As per the board, weekly non-stop service from Canada will rise from 19 to 39 flights this season. It will account for about 10 percent of total inbound air seats to the destination.

Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper has hailed the significant increase in airlift to The Bahamas by Canadian airlines this winter. He called it a big deal for the country, adding that it will provide service to the country.

The schedule of the flights will include the service:

Air Canada

Toronto: Daily year-round service, increasing to 12 flights per week in October

Montreal: 1 flight per week in summer, increasing to 4 flights per week in December

Ottawa: New non-stop service launching in December, 1 flight per week on Fridays

Halifax: New non-stop service launching in December, 1 flight per week on Fridays

WestJet

Toronto: 4 flights per week in summer, increasing to 7 flights per week in December

Calgary: New non-stop service launching in December, 1 flight per week

Porter Airlines

Toronto: 7 flights per week launching in November

Ottawa: 1 flight per week launching in December

Hamilton: 2 flights per week launching in December

Lynden Pindling International Airport lies 10 miles from downtown Nassau and is the first and only location of international TSA PreCheck. There is non-stop service from markets in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and South America for visitors to arrive in Nassau, Bahamas, with ease.