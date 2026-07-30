Rihanna Pays Final Tribute to Barbados National Hero Sir Garfield Sobers

Rihanna attended the state funeral of Barbados National Hero Sir Garfield Sobers at Kensington Oval, joining government officials, cricket legends, and thousands of mourners to honour the sporting icon.

Global superstar Rihanna made a quiet, respectful appearance at the state funeral of cricket icon Sir Garfield “Garry” Sobers in Barbados. Dressed in dignified mourning attire, the singer joined country leaders, sports figures, and thousands of grieving fans to bid farewell to one of the greatest heroes their island home has ever produced.

Her presence stood out immediately, serving as a powerful reminder of how deeply connected the island’s biggest stars remain to their roots and shared heritage.

Sir Garfiled Sobers, who passed away at the age of 89, is widely remembered as the greatest all round cricketer in the history of the sport. Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, he played for the West Indies team from 1954 to 1974. He was famous for doing everything well, he could bat, bowl and field at a world class level.

Sir Garry set massive records during his career, including hitting six sixes in a single six-ball over, a feat that blew fans away and made sports history. Because of his unbelievable talent and pride in his homeland, the government named him an official National Hero of Barbados, cementing his status as a local legend forever.

Rihanna wasn’t just attending as a famous fan, she was there as a fellow National Hero of Barbados, in 2021, when Barbados became a republic, the government honored Rihanna with the same high distinction for her global music success, business achievements, and love for her nation.

At the service held at the Kensington Oval stadium, Rihanna stood alongside Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley to pay her respects. She participated in the ceremonial tradition of laying a wreath at his final resting place to honor Sir Garry’s lifetime of achievements.

“He was a legend and an icon whose legacy will inspire generations to come”

The state funeral was a solemn yet proud day for Barbados. Seeing two of the island’s most famous figures side by side, one who conquered the world of cricket in the 20th century, and another who conquered global pop culture in the 21st, showed how much Barbadians care about honoring their own.

Sir Garry inspired generations of kids in the Caribbean to dream big, and Rihanna’s quiet presence at his final farewell proved that his impact will never be forgotten.