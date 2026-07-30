Trinidad & Tobago Restores Public Sex Offender Registry After Months Offline

The public registry, which allows citizens to search convicted sex offenders by name, alias and location, is now accessible again after months of technical issues left the website offline.

Trinidad and Tobago’s official public sex offenders website is back online after being completely unavailable for several months. Citizens can once again access the online database to view essential details about convicted offenders, including their names, known aliases, photos and general locations across different communities.

The website unexpectedly went dark earlier this year, with problems starting as far back as April. During the downtime, members of the public who tried to visit the registry were met with error messages. Instead of seeing the database, visitors were shown a ‘404 Page Not Found’ warning or alerts stating that the website’s security certificate has expired. These technical glitches made it impossible for anyone to view the records or use the search features.

The prolonged outage caused concern among citizens and community advocates. The primary goal of the public registry is to give families and residents important information so they can protect themselves and make informed safety decisions. When the portal went offline, it left a gap in public access to information that is meant to help neighbourhoods safe.

Now that the website is working again, visitors can search the database in a few different ways. They can look up records using specific names, former names, aliases or by selecting towns and cities across the country. Currently, the portal lists records for at least 37 registered offenders who have been convicted of sexual offenses. The listed information gives the public a clear idea of who has been convicted and where they are located, without revealing exact residential home addresses.

Law enforcement authorities have reiterated the purpose of the website while warning citizens about the strict legal boundaries regarding its use. The portal is strictly designed to raise awareness and help people stay cautious. It is illegal for anyone to take the information, photos, or details from the website and use them to harass, threaten, or harm any individual listed in the database. Anyone who misuses the data or attempts to take the law into their own hands can face severe legal consequences, including heavy fines and potential jail time.

With the platform back up and running, members of the public are encouraged to use the database responsibly as an educational and safety tool for their families and local communities.