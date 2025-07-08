Grenada: 16-year-old Soca artist ambushed by group of men, Hospitalized

The young star was targeted in an attempted robbery by a group of ten adult men.

Grenada: A 16-year-old young Soca Artist named Chris is hospitalised and is recieving treatment for severe injuries, after he was ambushed by a group of men on July 6th.

As per reports, the young star was attempted to be robbed by a group of 10 grown up men. He was snatched of his phone and valuables and was injured on his head with one finger chopped.

The incident took place at the Colors fete in Marian early in the morning on Sunday. Chris was immediately rushed to the hospital following his injuries and is currently in stable condition receiving treatment.

Chris is now expected to have a surgery tomorrow or on Thursday for his injuries sustained on his head.

