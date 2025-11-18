Contour Airlines launches new direct route between Puerto Rico and St Maarten

Flights run on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, departing San Juan at 11:40 a.m., arriving in St. Maarten at 12:45 p.m., and returning at 1:45 p.m. for a 2:50 p.m. arrival.

St Maarten: Contour Airlines launched a new direct route between San Juan, Puerto Rico and St Maarten on Friday, November 14, 2025. It is considered a thrilling addition for island-hoppers, shoppers and business travellers alike.

With flights operating Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, the service departs San Juan at 11:40 a.m., touches down in St. Maarten at 12:45 p.m., then returns from St. Maarten at 1:45 p.m., arriving back in San Juan at 2:50 p.m.

The route will operate three times a week as it will be operated Tuesday, Friday and Sunday with the use of an Embraer EMB-145 which is a regional jet with a capacity of 30 passengers.

Contour Airlines added that they will be working to deliver quick, convenient connectivity in about 45–65 minutes. The service will enhance the connection between the two countries, enhancing their connections within the Caribbean region. The 30-seat regional jets will feature extra legroom, complimentary snacks and premium service.

With an airline, San Juan will become an even stronger gateway for St. Maarten tourism and business growth. It will provide more frequent, direct links which will further enhance and give easier access for guests, residents and regional travellers. The connectivity is considered a win-for travellers who are seeking flexibility and quality service.

According to David Woodward, Vice President of Airport Operations for Contour Airlines, the airline has 40 aircraft in the fleet and for this route, each plane will carry 30 passengers.

The new Contour flights to St. Maarten will also be considered an addition as the airline also provides direct service from both San Juan and St Thomas as it operates flights from Dominica as well.