Caribbean Leaders Pay Tribute After Death of West Indies Cricket Legend Sir Garfield Sobers

Caribbean leaders, including Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, joined former cricketers and regional governments in honouring Sir Garfield Sobers, celebrating his lasting impact on West Indies cricket and the Caribbean.

West Indies: Legendary Former West Indies cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers has died at the age of 89 on Friday. The news has saddened the fans of the cricket world across the globe as tributes have been poured in for the legend for making great contributions to the sport, especially to the test format.

The Barbadian made his debut for the West Indies in 1954 and is widely regarded as the game's greatest all-rounder. He was the first to hit six sixes in one over in a first-class game in 1968.

Among his greatest achievements was his unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958, which remained as the highest individual score in tests, until it was eclipsed by Brian Lara at Antigua Recreation Ground in 1994.

Sir Garfield played 93 Tests for West Indies, scoring 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78, and taking 235 wickets at an average of 34.03. He was named one of Wisden's Cricketers of the Century and was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Sobers, who was knighted in 1975 and later became a National Hero of Barbados, is also remembered as the first cricketer to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket.

Between 1954 and 1974, Sobers represented the West Indies in 93 Test matches, scoring 8,032 runs and taking 235 wickets. A gifted left-handed batter and an incredibly versatile bowler, he was the complete cricketer. Whether it was batting, bowling or fielding, Sir Garfield seemed capable of doing everything at the highest level.

His influence extended well beyond international cricket. Sobers enjoyed a hugely successful county career with Nottinghamshire, where he scored 7,041 first-class runs. During his time with the club in 1968, he achieved another historic milestone by becoming the first player to hit a six off all six balls of an over in a first-class match, an incredible feat that remains one of cricket's most famous records.

Prime Ministers of the Caribbean countries have also paid tribute to the cricketer and lauded his contribution to the sport. PM Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda, PM Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados and also another legendary cricketer Brian Lara paid tribute and lauded his contribution in test cricket.