Jamaica’s Lloydricia Cameron wins Commonwealth Games shot put bronze

Lloydricia Cameron secured the bronze medal in the women’s shot put with a throw of 17.87 metres, adding to Jamaica’s growing medal tally at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Jamaica: Lloydricia Cameron claimed a bronze medal in the women’s shot put at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. This added another victory for Jamaica as the country’s athletes are posing an impressive performance at the Games.

Cameron recorded a throw of 17.87 metres. She finished third after Canada’s Sarah Mitton. Mitton won the gold with 19.88m, and Nigeria’s Jessica Oji secured the silver.

Earlier, Tajay Gayle claimed the gold in the men’s long jump. He scored a winning leap of 8.15m, which gave Jamaica two more medals and another proud moment at the Games.

This bronze medal has marked a significant achievement in Cameron’s career. She is a Jamaican born in Miami, Florida and she represents the country internationally in shot put.

Earlier, in June, Cameron won the Jamaican national shot put title after she finished runner-up six consecutive times. She also represented the country at the Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she placed fourth.

In the Glasgow Games till now, Jamaica has showcased an impressive performance as the athletes are consistently winning medals. Earlier, Demario Prince won Jamaica’s first gold medal in the men’s high jump. He became the first Jamaican to win the Commonwealth title after Ernle Haisley claimed it in 1958.

Jamaican athletes are showing their strength on the global stage, as they are claiming meaningful titles and making the country proud. The athletes have won medals in shot put, long jump, and hurdle race, etc.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games are being held from July 23 to August 2 in Scotland. Around 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories are competing in the event. They are competing across various sports and para sports categories. Jamaica’s athletes have maintained their momentum, with Cameron adding another medal to the country's haul.