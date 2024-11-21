St Kitts and Nevis expands cold storage capacity, aims to reduce food loss

The newly ordered storage units in St Kitts and Nevis will be installed strategically across different locations to make them easily accessible to farmers.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Minister of Agriculture, Samal Duggins has outlined the expansion of cold storage reserves in St Kitts and Nevis to reduce food loss and ensure food security across the twin island.

The Agricultural Minister highlighted the importance of implementing the changes as he stated that almost 60% of food which is produced in St Kitts and Nevis is lost post-harvest due to lack of adequate storage facilities.

"In 2022, your SKNLP-led government identified that 60% of the food we produce is lost post-harvest, posing a serious challenge to food security and economic growth," the Minister wrote in his social media post.

According to the Minister, 15 new storage chills have been ordered to meet the market demands and maintain produce quality. He stated that several storage chills have been also installed at the Tabernacle Outreach Center over time which have significantly reduced food spoilage.

Notably, two ultra-modernized storage chills were installed a few months ago which significantly bolstered the storage capacity and made fresh food supply more accessible and efficient to the locals.

However, the newly ordered storage units in St Kitts and Nevis will be installed strategically across different locations to make them easily accessible to farmers.

The new establishment will ensure that the farmers can consistently have a fresh and high-quality supply of food which they can distribute to supermarkets, restaurants, and hotels while supporting their growth and sustainability.

"By addressing post-harvest losses, we are building a resilient agricultural sector that empowers farmers, strengthens food security, and drives economic progress for St. Kitts and Nevis," Minister Samal Duggins addressed.

These initiatives are part of the island nation and the authorities aim to reduce food imports by 2025 and to promote regional agricultural practices.

EQUIPMENT DISTRIBUTION DRIVE BY MINISTER SAMAL DUGGINS

Minister Samal Duggins recently also distributed biodegradable fish pots and tools to fishermen across the Twin Island Federation. The distribution drive which took place last week was described as crucial by the Agricultural Minister.

“During consultations with our fisherfolk, one pressing challenge they shared was the loss of gear due to storms, which often leads to ghost fishing—a serious threat to marine ecosystems and livelihoods,” Minister Samal Duggins highlighted the need of the distribution drive.

The Ministry of Agriculture of St Kitts and Nevis is also offering training sessions to fishermen on the sustainable use of marine resources. The authorities are also leading the construction of Artificial Reefs, creating new habitats and boosting the marine population and biodiversity.