Trinidad and Tobago’s Akil Campbell Wins Omnium Bronze at CAC Games

Akil Campbell claimed bronze in the men’s omnium cycling event as Trinidad and Tobago continued its strong medal-winning run at the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Trinidad and Tobago: Cyclist Akil Campbell has claimed the bronze medal in the men’s omnium at the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games. The event was held on Wednesday, July 29, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. This has added to the medal haul of Trinidad and Tobago. Campbell scored 132 points across the four-discipline event and finished third. This has showcased Trinidad and Tobago’s strong performance in the regional Games.

Along with Campbell’s bronze, swimmer Nikoli Blackman won gold in the men’s 100m freestyle. He finished the 100m race in 49.15 seconds and then again participated in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay in the evening. He helped the team achieve another gold in the race alongside Liam Carrington, Dylan Carter and Zarek Wilson. These achievements have helped lift the T&T’s medal count to eight medals, including three gold and five bronze.

Campbell is one of Trinidad and Tobago’s most accomplished cyclists who is a specialist in endurance track cycling. He has earlier represented the country in major international competitions like the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Pan American Games and previous Central American and Caribbean Games.

He has earned many regional medals and has proved himself as one of the Caribbean’s leading endurance riders.

The men’s omnium is referred to as one of the most difficult events. It tests the riders’ speed, endurance, consistency and tactical awareness with four different races. Campbell secured the bronze as he remained competitive throughout the competition and showcased an impressive performance. He bagged an important medal for Trinidad and Tobago with his performance.

His latest achievement adds to his career and reinforces his reputation as the country’s most reliable performer on the regional stage. The T&T player has consistently represented the country with impressive performance and is a major asset to the country’s athletic team.

Another bronze medal’s were claimed by Teniel Campbel in the women’s time trial and by Kwesi Browne in the men’s individual sprint. While the country also bagged bronze in the men’s and women’s team sprint cycling squads. So far, the country has claimed three gold medals as Nikoli Blackman claimed two individual titles and one relay victory.

The 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games are being held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Athletes from across the region are competing in a wide range of sports.