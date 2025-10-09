“10 Strategies Behind PM Skerrit’s Success”: Author Aaron launches new book on Prime Minister’s Political Journey

The author said that when he first met Roosevelt Skerrit as his high school teacher, he never imagined he would one day write a book about him.

Roseau, Dominica: A book on Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit titled “10 Strategies Behind PM Skerrit’s Success”, has been launched by author Philbert Aaron on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

Melissa Skerrit, Minister of Housing of Dominica shared the update and noted that the book will showcase his strategies, intelligence and composure behind his successful political career. author Philber Aaron also explained the reason behind writing the book.

He noted that he never imagined he would one day document his transformation from an unlikely 30-year-old Prime Minister into the Caribbean’s most enduring political leader.

He said that when he first met Roosevelt Skerrit as his high school teacher, he would never have thought of writing a book on him.

“Over two decades, I watched him evolve from what critics dismissed as a "newborn lamb" into what I came to recognize as an "Iron Mother" - tough yet nurturing, strategic yet deeply connected to his people.”

Author Aaron called himself his ambassador and close observer who had a front-row seat to witness how a young man from the small village of Vieille Case mastered the politics. He said that PM Skerrit mastered the “politics of touch” which is considered a unique form of leadership where a Prime Minister might drive a constituent to the hospital, intervene with police on their behalf or counsel them in their homes.

Author added that PM Skerrit’s style of governance was not just personal preference but a sophisticated response to the demands of leading a small island state. He said that the book will tell the story about Skerrit’s political success. It will explain how democracy actually works in small states, where the distance between leader and citizen is measured not in protocols but in personal relationships.

He further added that he also uncovered how the Eastern Caribbean has developed its own unique political model, one that challenges conventional wisdom about democratic governance through his research and personal experience.