Grenada announces revised prices for petroleum products

Grenada: The Government of Grenada has issued new prices for its petroleum products for the coming month stating a surge in LPG and other products. The new prices are meant to be applicable from 18th October 2024 throughout Grenada and, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The updated list issued by the authorities states a price change for products including Petroleum, Diesel, Kerosene, and LPG. The price of Gasoline has been Decreased throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. The price of the same has been decreased with a difference of $0.38 and the new price is set at $14.69.

The price of Kerosene has also been decreased to $9.80 from $10.25, whereas the price of Diesel has been increased by a mere $0.02.

The price of LPG has also changed for the bulk and 100 lbs cylinder, whereas the price of 20 lbs cylinder remains the same. The 100 lbs Cylinder across all the islands has changed from $5.30, whereas the bulk category will be increased by $0.05h. Though the price change has been the same, the prices vary across the main island and sister islands.

The LPG price for a 100 lbs cylinder in Grenada is $226.60 and for the Bulk Category, it is $2.35. On the other hand, the price of LPG in Carriacou and Petite Martinique is $249.60 for the 100 lbs cylinder and $2.35 for Bulk.

The Ministry of Finance in light of the change in prices stated that they are continuing to monitor the changes highlighting that they will immediately intervene if prices exceed $17.00. The ministry then also highlighted that the prices are fully harmonized with the statements made by the Minister of Finance in the 2023 Budget Speech.

The consumers are being advised by the authorities to immediately notify them in case of any alleged price increase they face from retailers.

Disclaimer: The update on Grenada’s petroleum products price change is purely written by Associates Times. Readers can explore more such topics through the website and get the latest news on the daily happenings in the Caribbean region.