Rideshare Driver shot dead in Trinidad, Barbados Forensics shares report

The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Avanelle Abraham, who was killed while on a rideshare job after being targeted for her vehicle, according to sources.

Trinidad and Tobago: A rideshare driver was shot dead and dumped along Maraj Street, Montrose, Chaguanas on Sunday evening in Trinidad and Tobago. Barbados Forensics Lab shared details and noted that the driver was murdered with a gun shot and died on the spot due to extreme flow of bleeding.

The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Avanelle Abraham as she was killed while riding the car. Abraham, who lived at Penco Street, Montrose, had responded to a rideshare call earlier in the afternoon, was murdered during carjacking, sources confirmed.

It remains unclear which rideshare company she was working with, or exactly where she picked up her passenger(s), but Ian Alleyne Network expects those details to emerge as the probe continues.

Director of Barbados Forensics Labs Ricardo Broomes said that they have received the reports and provided a conclusion to the report.

According to early intelligence, Abraham’s passenger(s) reportedly announced a robbery and ordered her out of her vehicle. However, relatives told us she was the type of woman who would fight for what belonged to her.

“She’s a fighter and would fight for what is right and hers,” a family member said.

Investigators believe she resisted the attackers. She was then shot once in the head and pushed out of her own car, which the suspects then sped off with.

Her body was discovered around 5:15 p.m. on November 16th, after officers from the Central Division Task Force responded to reports of a shooting. Abraham was found lying motionless on the roadway with a gunshot wound to the left side of her head and with a cushion found beneath her legs. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents reported hearing a single gunshot around 4:58 p.m., followed by a silver vehicle speeding out of Maraj Street heading south, believed to be Abraham’s stolen car.

This killing comes amid a disturbing rise in robberies, abductions, and attacks on rideshare drivers, carried out by bandits posing as legitimate passengers.