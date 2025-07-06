“St Kitts, you have my heart,” American singer Jennifer Hudson performs at Music Festival

She thanked the people of St. Kitts for their warm welcome, saying, “St Kitts, you have my heart.”

St Kitts and Nevis: A renowned American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson performed at St. Kitts Music Festival held from June 26 to 28, 2025. She expressed her love for the Federation and she had the best time at the island nation.

She also extended gratitude to the people for welcoming her with open arms. While showering her love, Hudson cited, “St. Kitts, you have my heart.” She danced her heart out at the music festival and interacted with the warm people who showcased the hospitality culture of the country.

She performed her famous songs and made people groove to her beats, marking her love for music and her fans. Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson further explained her feelings and noted that the island is something else and she is overwhelmed with the reception she got from the Caribbean region.

Notably, she stayed at one of the luxurious hotels of St Kitts, Park Hyatt and loved the environment during her stay. She lauded the hotel, its ambience and the hospitality and promised to return to the country once again for the amazing experience.

She said, “We had the best time with yal at St. Kitts Music Festival - I loved dancing with everyone who came out.”

In addition to that, the actress also shared glimpses of the stunning beaches and magnificent landscape of St Kitts and Nevis on her social media. She was seen having fun at Park Hyatt and St Kitts Music Festival where she was grooving with her friends and people of the country.

The St Kitts Music Festival authority also extended gratitude to the actress for her love and said that her energy lit up the festival stage. The authortites added, “St. Kitts loves you right back! Your energy lit up the festival stage and we are so grateful you shared your voice and spirit with us. Come back soon! We will be waiting.”

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also shared his experience at the festival and noted that the three nights will remain unforgettable memories .