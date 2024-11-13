Grenada: Heavy rainfall causes landslides, affects multiple water systems

The tropical wave has been affecting the Caribbean region with heavy rainfall and several incidents of flooding and landslides.

Grenada: The heavy rainfall due to Tropical Wave has severely affected the multiple water systems across mainland Grenada as the service has been disrupted for the citizens. The areas including parishes of St David, St George, St Andrew, St John and St Patrick are currently out of water due to the malfunctioning of the system.

The Met Department also issued an advisory for the citizens to remain cautious about the situation and avoid visiting the flood-prone areas.

According to reports, the incidents of landslides and obstructions have also been reported in many areas throughout the country. Due to the incidents, the water system developed a severe malfunctioning, causing disruption to the flow and service of the water in the mainland areas of the country.

NaDMA also asked the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Royal Grenada Police Force to enhance their measures about the safety of the citizens. Now, the team has been deployed to clear the roads that were filled with fallen trees and water, removing debris and taking actions to return to normalcy.

The actions have also been taken to enhance the safety measures for the citizens of Grenada by paying more attention to advisories from the Met office. According to NaDMA, the government is working to adhere to traffic directives that are issued by the Royal Grenada Police Force to maintain the safety and security.

The government has also been expecting delays in traffic due to road obstructions and work crew that is operating in affected areas. The citizens are also asked to avoid flooded areas and use alternative routes to avoid possible disruption and traffic. The routes were announced by the police officials of Grenada.

The citizens are also asked to avoid taking unnecessary risks in flooded areas and refrain themselves from sightseeing.