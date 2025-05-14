Trinidad and Tobago: Shooting in Morvant’s Paradise Heights leaves woman’s car vandalized

Trinidad and Tobago: A shooting incident took place at the Paradise Heights community in Morvant, Trinidad on Tuesday, 13th May 2025. The incident vandalized a Red Nissan owned by a 55-year-old woman. The victim reported intense and loud explosions during the incident and is now demanding justice from the authorities.



As per reports, the alleged shooting took place at around 5:50 pm by a group of people, whose identity remains unknown. The victim stated that she was with her husband in the veranda of their house, when she heard loud explosions from outside. She further added that she ran to check out the incident only to find that her Red Nissan had been vandalized.



The model of the car is said to be a “Red Nissan Note”, which was parked on the opposite side of Building A, near a bushy area. After checking on their motor vehicle they saw that the right front door glass and the left rear passenger seat glass were shattered into pieces.



The first responders and eyewitness of the incident stated that they saw a car immediately fleeing the area after the gunshots were heard. Local police were immediately contacted, and the police officers conducted thorough research at the crime site.



Investigators and other officers of the Morvant CID claimed that a total of 12 bullets were fired by the shooters. According to the reports, the bullets are said to be of 40-caliber as per the shells recovered from the crime scene.



The identities of the suspects behind the crime are still anonymous but the police investigators are conducting thorough investigations to find out the criminals. All the investigation and other continuing enquiries are held under the police commissioner of Morvant CID.



While the investigations continue into this case, locals and community members are expressing their rage over the alleged incident.



Niki Daniel, a user on Facebook wrote, “Crime could never stop this is the problem is statement about nigga and coolie .some people need to go back to school and educated themselves because is like children making children and teaching them shit.I said what I said who vex lost.”



Another user named Ruthie Shirls wrote, “The killing madness has started again in Trinidad and Tobago. This is insane, please protect us lord.”