American Airlines flight fails to land in St Kitts and Nevis due to Hurricane Jerry

St Kitts and Nevis: American Airlines daily flight AA318 (737-800) from Miami failed to land at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts on Friday. Due to inclement weather conditions caused by Hurricane Jerry, the flight made two failed attempts in landing and then decided to divert to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Later in the afternoon, the American Airlines would make a return from San Juan and the reports noted that the return will be made after the clearing of the cloud. On the return flight, the reason behind two failed attempts of landing is when it performed a missed approach and it seemed to be a go-around.

The flight would have come back around and finally touched down in St Kitts at around 5: 15 pm this afternoon. Passengers on the flights were asked about their flight experience and they said that the experience was somehow horrifying.

Tropical Storm Jerry turned into Hurricane Jerry on Thursday and passed through several islands including the Atlantic, Bermuda and others. Warnings and watches have been issued for the countries such as St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia and others.

It is expected to weaken into a hurricane in the coming days, but the threat is still there as weather forecasters are keeping an eye on those. The confidence of a tropical wave moving westward in the Atlantic Basin continues to remain high, as Tropical Storm Jerry looks to form sometime soon over the next few days.

Finally, within this afternoon's update from the National Hurricane Center, they have outlined a new area to watch in the southwestern Gulf for potential development. Without going into too much detail, this poses no threat to the Carolinas whatsoever.

Some devastating effects of Tropical Storm Jerry have been recorded in Antigua and Barbuda. Homes, roads, and communities have all felt the storm’s impact which serves as a reminder of nature’s power and our resilience in recovery.