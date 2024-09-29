Olympics Champion Julien Alfred to receive XCD 1M, plot of land, official stamp

In the first place, she will be awarded with XCD one million dollars for becoming the Olympic champion and winning medals for Saint Lucia for the first time ever in history.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Olympic double medalist Julien Alfred honoured with a series of tributes including XCD One Million Dollars and official Julien Alfred stamp. For celebrating and recognizing her global glory, Saint Lucia announced a comprehensive lineup of the rewards that will be given to her.

In the first place, she will be awarded with XCD one million dollars for becoming the Olympic champion and winning medals for Saint Lucia for the first time ever in history. The glory brought the name of the small island nation on the global stage and enhanced its footprints in the sporting field.

Sprinter Alfred will also be honoured with an official “Julien Alfred” stamp to pay tribute to her milestones at the global stage. Earlier, she was also named as the “Tourism Ambassador” of Saint Lucia by the government as her victories surged the tourist arrivals and propelled the economic activities.

">

The monument will also be constructed in her honour at the new Cul de Sac Roundabout where her determined journey will be showcased. On September 26, 2024, Julien Alfred mural was also unveiled at the Ciceron R C Combined School through a ceremony in which her achievements were celebrated.

The outdooring of the Mural was also hosted by Saint Lucia to celebrate her achievements and putting the country on the map of recognition.

Renowned Millennium Highway will also be renamed as “Julien Alfred Highway” and make the upcoming generation aware about her milestones and determination. It is also aimed at promoting the sporting field.

A plot of land measuring 10,720 square feet of her choice will also be given to Alfred with a commemorative exercise book with photos.

Julien Alfred Homecoming Celebration

As Julien won Gold and Silver Medal at Paris Olympic Games 2024, Saint Lucia started preparing a heroic and grand homecoming celebration. A comprehensive programme was hosted by the government of Saint Lucia.

She arrived Saint Lucia on September 24, 2024 at the Hewanorra International Airport where Motorcade rally was hosted from airport to Gros Islet. The dance celebration and the concert have also been organized to pay tribute to Alfred.

The school rally was also hosted at Soufriere Mini Stadium and at the La Resource Playing Field Dennery on the second day of the homecoming celebration. She also visited Cereon Primary School where the iconic Mural of Alfred was also unveiled. She also received gifts from school students and well-wishers.

On the last day, the National Concert also hosted at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground and the day was also named “Julien Alfred Day.” On September 27, 2024, the national holiday was also declared for the Sprinting Queen.

Julien Alfred Day Celebratory Concert in recognition of her outstanding achievements at the 2024 Paris Olympics where she won Gold in the women’s 100m and Silver in the 200m

">

Olympic Champion was declared as the official To.urism Ambassador of Saint Lucia and provide her with a chance to participate in promotional events for the country. Alfred will engage in social media campaigns to highlight tourism offerings of Saint Lucia, featuring collaboration and co-branding of the prominent Saint Lucia logo on Alfred’s PUMA competition and warm-up kits.

In addition to that, Government officials and other dignitaries also hosted a meet and greet sprint star for Alfred through an official cocktail ceremony.

Besides this, Saint Lucia also announced Julien Alfred as “Fastest Woman of the World” in recognizing her contribution to the sport. The Olympic Committee also provided an EC$75,000 prize to Sprinting Queen in recognition of her contributions to the nation.