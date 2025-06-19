Hurricane Erick intensifies to monstrous Category 4, Mexico braces for catastrophic landfall today

This major hurricane is the earliest formed category 4 hurricane that will make a landfall in Mexico by today.

Earlier a Tropical Storm, Hurricane Erick has now intensified into a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, the NHC has confirmed through an official update on their ‘X’ account. The hurricane was earlier expected to intensify into a category 4 hurricane later in the day, but the rapid intensification of the hurricane surprised forecasters and accelerated the landfall preparations.

This major hurricane is the earliest formed category 4 hurricane and is about to make a landfall on the coast of Mexico. Warnings have already been issued by the met department regarding the potential impact of hurricane including destructive winds which go as strong as 140mph.

Hurricane #Erick Advisory 11: Erick Now an Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane. https://t.co/Oy8uoeRKme — NHC Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) June 19, 2025

Hurricane Erick’s Intensification and Path

Reports are that the hurricane will strike the Mexican coasts of Acapulco to Puerto Angel today, with destructive force winds, storm surge, flooding rain, and mudslides. Hurricane Erick has notably been intensifying rapidly with time as it gained 50mph in just 18 hours which is not just rare but unusual this early in the hurricane season.

Jun 19: #Erick is now an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane, and devastating wind damage is likely where the core moves onshore. Life-threatening

flooding and mudslides are likely, especially in areas of steep terrain. For the latest visit https://t.co/Oy8uoeSibM pic.twitter.com/nKB56G2hGz — NHC Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) June 19, 2025

Typically, when a storm gains at least 35mph in 24 hours it is called a rapid intensification, but Erick shows much faster momentum, which predicts that this year the Pacific basin is much more active than the Atlantic basin which unusually remains quiet as of now.

According to the National Hurricane Centre, this year the Pacific Basin has been very active compared to previous years. At least five named storms have already struck coasts of Mexico, while it's just been 20 days since the start of the hurricane season. Reports are that the Atlantic Basin will remain quiet over the coming days as well.

Why the Pacific is so active this hurricane season?

Several factors contribute to the active hurricane season specifically in the Pacific this year which includes, the El Niño Conditions, Favourable Atmospheric conditions and Climatological patterns.

Meteorologists have cited that they are closely monitoring the conditions and noting the pattern of the storms may persist for the rest of the season as well. In response to this the authorities have called out the locals to remain vigilant and follow official updates from the met department or trusted sources.