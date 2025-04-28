Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live: Full Results and Updates

Check out the full results of the Trinidad and Tobago General Elections 2025 as the polling has shut down a few minutes ago. Tune in to watch the entire proceedings of the final results.

Trinidad and Tobago: A poll has been completed in Trinidad and Tobago, and the citizens are now awaiting the counting of the votes and the final result of the general elections 2025. According to the reports, a satisfactory number of voter turnouts were recorded during the polling, and most of the voters called the entire process of the elections smooth.

A tight contest has been predicted between PNM and UNC for the general election results. With the polls closed, polling agents at the Golconda Community Centre move swiftly to remove signs, clearing the way for the highly anticipated ballot count. The ballot count preparations have begun in Trinidad and Tobago for the results.

Trinidad and Tobago General Elections Result 2025 Coming Up Live

Siparia Results

Kamala Persad Bissessar of the UNC has secured the major lead in the constituency with 9565 votes in the early ballot count. On the other hand, Natasha Mohammed of PNM secured 1921 votes and is trailing behind with 29,096 registered voters.

Tobago East Results

In the early ballot counting, David Thomas from TTP has been leading with 284 votes, while PNM's Ayanna Webster Roy has been trailing by securing 164 votes. Around 23, 851 voters have registered in the constituency, and other parties such as IDA, PF, and PDP have been trailing.

The margin between the Tobago People’s Party and People's National Movement has been increasing as the former is leading with 683 votes, while the PNM trails behind with 259 votes.

New Update in the constituency: TTP has secured its stronghold on the constituency with 991 votes, while the candidate of PNM has been trailing behind with 412 votes.

In the new update, TPP has further increased its vote count with 1726 votes, while PNM has secured 900 votes and is trailing behind.

New update: In the new update, TTP has increased its lead by 2445 votes, while PNM is trailing behind with 1216 votes.

Tobago West Results

Shamfa Cudjoe of PNM has been trailing with 199 votes in the constituency with registered voters of 28,862.

New update: In a major boost, PNM managed to secure 629 votes in the constituency, while Joel Samspon of TPP trails behind with 593 votes.

Tuna Puna Results

Roger Alexander of UNC is leading in the Tuna Puna with 248 votes in the early ballot counting of the elections. On the other hand, Esmond Forde is trailing behind with 167 votes, and other parties have failed to secure any votes so far. A total of 27,485 voters were registered in the constituency.

New update: UNC has taken a major lead in the constituency as it secured 2244 votes, while PNM is still trailing behind with 1734 votes. In the constituency, Aleksei Henry of PF secured 97 votes, and NTA secured 37 votes.

New update: The margin between the UNC and the PNM is decreasing as the former secured 3338 votes in the second round of the ballot count. While, PNM candidate is giving the fight to the candidate with 3429 votes.

New update at 9:48: Roger Alexander has maintained his leading streak with 6105 votes, PNM's Esmond Forde is also fighting for his seat with 5189 votes.

New update at 10:15: The UNC has increased its vote count by 8105 votes, while the PNM is trailing with 6591 votes.

Aranguez/ St. Joseph Results

Health Minister Terrance Deyal Singh of PNM is trailing behind in his own constituency, St Joseph, and has managed to secure only 74 votes so far. However, Devesh Maharaj of UNC is leading with 234 votes, and the reports suggested that the margin is expected to increase with the other rounds of the counting. In the constituency, 28,873 voters have been registered.

Mayaro Results

In the early count, Wilfred Morris of UNC has secured a major lead with 1284 votes in the Mayaro constituency, while Beatrice Bridglal of PNM is trailing behind with 555 votes.





Couva South Results

UNC has once again secured its stronghold on the Couva South constituency as Barry Padarath secured 1150 votes in the early count. On the other hand, Aaron Mohammed of PNM secured 211 votes and trailed behind in the counting. A total of 30, 975 votes have been registered in the constituency.

Chaguanas East Results

Vandana Mohit of the UNC has been leading with a major jump by securing 2664 votes, while Richie Sookhai of PNM is trailing behind with 985 votes. A total of 27,729 votes have been registered in the constituency.

Chaguanas West Results

Colin Gosine of the UNC is leading with 4394 votes, while Winston Mahabir of the PNM is trailing behind with 273 votes. In addition to that, Marsha George of PF secured 122 votes and managed to open their ballot in only one constituency. A total of 28,881 votes have been registered in the constituency.

New update: UNC has secured a major lead in the constituency with 6200 votes, while PNM is trailing behind with only 411 votes.

Cumuto/Manzanilla Results

Shivanna Sam of the UNC is leading with 243 votes, while Sanjiv Boodhu of the PNM is trailing behind with 42 votes. A total of 30,550 have been registered.

Caroni East Results

Rishad Secheran of the UNC is leading in the constituency with 713 votes in the early ballot count. Leena Rampersad of the PNM secured 99 votes and is trailing behind in the vote count. While Danielle Grell of PF also secured 34 votes. A total of 30,207 voters have been registered in the constituency.

Caroni Central Results

UNC has secured lead in another constituency as David Lee secured 6184 votes in the constituency. On the other hand, Adam Hosein of the PNM is trailing behind with 966 votes. Andrew Hosein of the PF has secured 322 votes and stood on the third position in the constituency. A total of 31,460 voters have been registered in the constituency.

San Fernando West

Michael Dowlat of the UNC has secured the early lead in the ballot count with 1102 votes, while Faris Al Rawi of the PNM is trailing behind with 565 votes in the constituency. It has 25,378 voters registered in the constituency.

Oropouche East Results

Roodal Moonilal of the UNC is leading in his constituency with 8283 votes, while Richard Ragbir of the PNM is trailing behind with 830 votes. A total of 28,092 voters have been registered in the constituency.

Naparima Results

The UNC has secured its stronghold in another constituency as Narindra Roopnarine is leading with 2666 votes, while Sarah Nangoo of the PNM is trailing behind with 308 votes. A total of 27, 149 were registered voters in the constituency.

Princes Town Results

Aiyna Ali of the UNC is leading with 6230 votes, while Rocklyn Mohammed of the PNM is trailing behind with 1775 votes.

Fyzabad Results

Davendranath of the UNC has secured 694 votes in the early ballot count, while PNM is trailing behind with 425 votes, as Kheron Khan is fighting in the constituency. However, the margin difference is quite low on the seat, and the end result is quite unpredictable for the seat.

New update at 9:58: The UNC has secured a major lead on the seat with 8841 votes, while PNM has been trailing behind with 3270 votes. 418 votes were secured by PF in the constituency.

La Horquetta/Talparo Results

The constituency has been facing a tight contest as Phillip Watts of the UNC is leading with 6796 votes. However, there is not much difference in the vote count as PNM candidate Foster Cummings has secured 4753 votes in the early ballot count. A total of 29,058 voters have been registered in the constituency.

Barataria/San Juan Results

UNC is moving towards its victory as the early ballot count has once again showcased the results in favour of the party. Saddam Hosein from the UNC is leading with 7122 votes, and Muhammad Ibrahim is trailing behind with 3389 votes. A total of 25,184 voters were registered in the constituency.

San Fernando East Results

The constituency has been witnessing fiery competition between the candidates of the UNC and the PNM, as the latter has been leading with 4962 votes and the former has stood with 4404 votes. A total of 25,667 voters were registered in the constituency.

Arouca/Lopinot Results

Marvin Gonzales of PNM is leading with 4115 votes, while Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj of UNC is trailing behind with 3672 votes.