Live Updates on World Champions of Legend: South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions

Having won all three of their matches in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL), South Africa Champions will look to make it four in a row when they face Pakistan Champions in an exciting clash on Friday at Grace Road, Leicester.

The 9th match of the World Champions of Legend (WCL) 2025 is all set to be played between South Africa Champions and Pakistan Champions today at Grace Road, Leicester. The early predictions declared that South Africa will win the match.



The squad for both the teams have been announced as both teams have been playing satisfactory games. South Africa secured the first place in the table by winning three matches, while Pakistan is in third position by winning one match.

The squad for both the teams have been announced.

South Africa Champions

AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Albie Morkel, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Wayne Parnell, JJ Smuts, Hardus Viljoen, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, Sarel Erwee, Duanne Olivier, Morne van Wyk, Aaron Phangiso

Pakistan Champions

Sohaib Maqsood, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal

Associates Times will provide live updates of the match, stay tuned to all updates.