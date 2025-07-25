Live Updates on World Champions of Legend: South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions

Antigua And Barbuda Partners with George Brown College to Enhance Vocational Training
2024-07-18 08:56:09
Having won all three of their matches in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL), South Africa Champions will look to make it four in a row when they face Pakistan Champions in an exciting clash on Friday at Grace Road, Leicester.
Written by Amara Campbell
Published On 2025-07-25 14:16:19
Pakistan Vs South Africa live
The 9th match of the World Champions of Legend (WCL) 2025 is all set to be played between South Africa Champions and Pakistan Champions today at Grace Road, Leicester. The early predictions declared that South Africa will win the match.
The squad for both the teams have been announced as both teams have been playing satisfactory games. South Africa secured the first place in the table by winning three matches, while Pakistan is in third position by winning one match.
AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Albie Morkel, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Wayne Parnell, JJ Smuts, Hardus Viljoen, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, Sarel Erwee, Duanne Olivier, Morne van Wyk, Aaron Phangiso
Sohaib Maqsood, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal
Associates Times will provide live updates of the match, stay tuned to all updates.
July 25, 2025 at 5:14 PM
Pakistan Champions have put up a solid target of 198/5 in their 20 overs. It’s now up to the South African batters to chase down 199 and make a big win.
July 25, 2025 at 5:03 PM
The current spinner for Team Pakistan, Shadab Khan has also been spotted attending the match between South Africa Champions and Pakistan Champions at the World Championship of Legends.
July 25, 2025 at 5:02 PM
Asif Ali, the right handed batter for Pakistan is knocked out soon after Umar Amin was out of the pitch.
July 25, 2025 at 4:45 PM
Duanne Oliver has striked again by knocking down Umar Amin just after he scored a half century. Oliver clean bowled him over a score of 58 off 42. Pakistan now stands at 155/4 in 16.4 overs.
July 25, 2025 at 4:40 PM
Amin has completed his half century, after hitting a straight six, leading Pakistan up the scoreboard at 151/3.
July 25, 2025 at 4:36 PM
The 14th over yields 24 runs as Pakistani batters blasts the pitch with back to back hits. The score now surges to 126/3 after 14 overs.
July 25, 2025 at 4:25 PM
Pakistan is at 89 for 3 at the end of 11 overs. At the halfway stage, the team was at 83/3, recovering steadily after losing early wickets.
July 25, 2025 at 4:15 PM
JP Duminy claims Mohammed Hafeez wicket. Hafeez had a breif stay at the pitch, scoring 8 off 7 balls. Pakistan now 76 for 3.
July 25, 2025 at 4:00 PM
Oliver gets his second wicket sending Kamal Akmal out of the pitch. He scored a quick 17 runs on 11 ball count. Pakistan now stands on 54/2.
July 25, 2025 at 3:52 PM
End of the fourth over: Pakistan move along steadily at 48 for 1.
July 25, 2025 at 3:43 PM
Pakistan lost its' first wicket, after Erwee picked up dramatic catch to send Shaarjeel back to the pavillion. He scored just 19 runs, while the overall run count remains at 27.
July 25, 2025 at 3:19 PM
The 9th match of the World Championship league is gearing up for its start in which South Africa Champions won the toss against Pakistan Champions. They decided to bowl first and the match is scheduled to start soon.
Both teams have reached the stadium and will soon start their campaign for their position in the table of the championship. Stay tuned to all updates of the match here.