Friday, 25th July 2025
Live Updates

Live Updates on World Champions of Legend: South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions

Having won all three of their matches in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL), South Africa Champions will look to make it four in a row when they face Pakistan Champions in an exciting clash on Friday at Grace Road, Leicester.

Written by Amara Campbell

Published On 2025-07-25 14:16:19

Pakistan Vs South Africa live

The 9th match of the World Champions of Legend (WCL) 2025 is all set to be played between South Africa Champions and Pakistan Champions today at Grace Road, Leicester. The early predictions declared that South Africa will win the match. 

The squad for both the teams have been announced as both teams have been playing satisfactory games. South Africa secured the first place in the table by winning three matches, while Pakistan is in third position by winning one match. 

The squad for both the teams have been announced. 

South Africa Champions 

AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Albie Morkel, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Wayne Parnell, JJ Smuts, Hardus Viljoen, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, Sarel Erwee, Duanne Olivier, Morne van Wyk, Aaron Phangiso

Pakistan Champions

Sohaib Maqsood, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal

Associates Times will provide live updates of the match, stay tuned to all updates.

Latest Updates

Amara Campbell works as a journalist at Associates Times with major focus on crime, entertainment, trending stories and in-depth features from across the Caribbean. She specialize in providing sharp details of an event with a strong sense of storytelling.

Amara Campbell

July 25, 2025 at 5:14 PM

South Africa Champions need 199 to win

Pakistan Champions have put up a solid target of 198/5 in their 20 overs. It’s now up to the South African batters to chase down 199 and make a big win. 

Amara Campbell

July 25, 2025 at 5:03 PM

Shadab khan current spinner spotted at the match 

The current spinner for Team Pakistan, Shadab Khan has also been spotted attending the match between South Africa Champions and Pakistan Champions at the World Championship of Legends. 

Shadab khan

Amara Campbell

July 25, 2025 at 5:02 PM

Asif Ali's Wicket down 

Asif Ali, the right handed batter for Pakistan is knocked out soon after Umar Amin was out of the pitch. 


Amara Campbell

July 25, 2025 at 4:45 PM

Umar Amin departs right after half century

Duanne Oliver has striked again by knocking down Umar Amin just after he scored a half century. Oliver clean bowled him over a score of 58 off 42. Pakistan now stands at 155/4 in 16.4 overs.

Umar Amin scores Half-Century

Amara Campbell

July 25, 2025 at 4:40 PM

Umar Amin scores Half-Century

Amin has completed his half century, after hitting a straight six, leading Pakistan up the scoreboard at 151/3.

Umar Amin scores Half-Century

Amara Campbell

July 25, 2025 at 4:36 PM

Pakistan pulls off in Over-14

The 14th over yields 24 runs as Pakistani batters blasts the pitch with back to back hits. The score now surges to 126/3 after 14 overs.

Amara Campbell

July 25, 2025 at 4:25 PM

Live Updates: PAK C vs SA C – WCL Score 

Pakistan is at 89 for 3 at the end of 11 overs. At the halfway stage, the team was at 83/3, recovering steadily after losing early wickets. 

Amara Campbell

July 25, 2025 at 4:15 PM

Hafeez Falls for 8, Pakistan Three Down

JP Duminy claims Mohammed Hafeez wicket. Hafeez had a breif stay at the pitch, scoring 8 off 7 balls.  Pakistan now 76 for 3. 

Amara Campbell

July 25, 2025 at 4:00 PM

Oliver Strikes Again, Akmal Falls for 17

Oliver gets his second wicket sending Kamal Akmal out of the pitch. He scored a quick 17 runs on 11 ball count. Pakistan now stands on 54/2.

Amara Campbell

July 25, 2025 at 3:52 PM

Steady Start for Pakistan

End of the fourth over: Pakistan move along steadily at 48 for 1. 

Amara Campbell

July 25, 2025 at 3:43 PM

Shaarjeel out at 19

Pakistan lost its' first wicket, after Erwee picked up dramatic catch to send Shaarjeel back to the pavillion. He scored just 19 runs, while the overall run count remains at 27. 

Amara Campbell

July 25, 2025 at 3:19 PM

South Africa Champions wins the toss, opt to bowl first


The 9th match of the World Championship league is gearing up for its start in which South Africa Champions won the toss against Pakistan Champions. They decided to bowl first and the match is scheduled to start soon. 

Both teams have reached the stadium and will soon start their campaign for their position in the table of the championship. Stay tuned to all updates of the match here.

