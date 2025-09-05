Guyana mourns as National Cyclist Alanzo Greaves Dies in tragic accident 

Guyana: National Cyclist, Alanzo Greaves died on Wednesday evening in a tragic road accident along the Mandela Avenue. The National Sports Commission, President of Guyana and other key personalities have thus expressed their condolences on the sudden passing of the athlete leaving the nation in a phase of mourning.

As per reports and the press release by the Guyana Police Force, Greaves aged 36 was riding a red, white and black Ducati Motorcycle during the time of accident. Reports indicated that the motorcyclist was rushing along the eastern side of Mandela Avenue at a very fast rate without wearing his safety gears and helmet.

As he entered the Vicinity of Botanical Gardens, he lost control of his motorcycle causing it to veer in a south-easterly direction. Soon after the front wheel of his vehicle collided with a heap of mud that left him with severe injuries specifically to his head and other body parts.

Emergency officials were immediately called on, who examined the Greaves and pronounced him dead at the accident site. The police officials have confirmed that a further investigation has been launched by them in response to them, however no further details have been disclosed yet.

The National Sports Council (NSC) in response extended their condolences and a deep sorrow on the sudden passing of the cyclist. The Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle, also shed light on Greaves's journey and how he represented Guyana well on different platforms.

The President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali while extending his condolences stated that the fraternity lost an ‘outstanding sportsman’ who has represented Guyana well internationally.

I am saddened to learn of the passing of former national cyclist Alanzo Greaves, who tragically died in a motorcycle accident last evening. The cycling fraternity has lost an outstanding sportsman who represented Guyana well. To his family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones, we pray that God grant you the strength and courage during this difficult time. You will remain in our prayers, the President stated.

Netizens Remember Alanzo Greaves in their wishes

Following his sudden death, Guyana is in a state of mourning, with netizens extending their condolences and expressing grief online.

A user named Keith Adams Beaton wrote, “My condolences to his family and friends I this young man was a part of the Guyana team that represented Guyana at the ALBA games which was held in Venezuela in the year 2011 we all represented Guyana well but Alanzo and Enzo had a very difficult time riding on the terrain but the made us very proud may his soul rest in peace he was a champion cyclist.”

Another user named Haneen Mcnamee wrote, “Deeply saddened by the loss of such a great sportsman, Alanzo Greaves represented Guyana with pride and will be remembered for his achievements in cycling. May he rest in eternal peace.”