St Kitts and Nevis honours 25 most remarkable teens at special ceremony

St Kitts and Nevis: The members of the federal parliament and the Department of Youth Empowerment held the 25 most remarkable teen awards ceremony on 6th November.

The annual ceremony takes place to pay tribute to the courage, inspiration, leadership and overall excellence of all the twenty-five nation’s outstanding young persons. The ceremony also acted as a form of special sitting of the National Assembly leading to a discussion of major topics.

The award recipients were also recognised for their accomplishments and actions in a number of areas, including academics, sports, entrepreneurship, leadership, voluntarism, and youth activism.

The awards to the teen were presented by Prime Minister Terrance Drew, and he also extended congratulations to all the award recipients.

“Congratulations to the 25 Most Remarkable Teens (2024 Cohort), who were honored last night during a Special Sitting of the National Assembly for their exceptional achievements in various areas, including academics, sports, entrepreneurship, leadership, volunteerism, youth activism, and spiritual commitment,” PM Drew wrote in his Facebook post.

The Prime Minister stated that the young people fill him with great hope as they showcase the bright future of the island.

The Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd also extended her wishes, though she was not physically present at the event.

The Governor General described the awardees as an incredible group of young individuals, who are passionate towards their goals and which sets them apart from others. She also added that their contributions can create a better of St Kitts and Nevis.

The teens at the event also expressed their gratitude towards the government for the recognition through their individual statements.

Kaitly Wilson, who received the award at the ceremony for Performing Arts and School Pride, stated that she loves every genre while emphasizing her interest in dance.

“I just love every genre, most of the dancers pick and choose which genre they want to be a part of, but I have the uniqueness, and I just love dance,” she said.

