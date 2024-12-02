Barbados celebrates as gymnasts secure 18 Medals at CARIFTA Championship in Jamaica

This achievement by the young athletes have made Barbadians proud and they have been extending their wishes to the players.

The people of Barbados are celebrating after the Amateur Gymnastics Association CARIFTA team won 18 medals at the CARIFTA Artistic Gymnastics Championship, which took place in Jamaica last weekend.

Medals won by Barbadians

The four gold medals were secured by Mariah Gill with a score of 9.50 points on uneven bars, Jazara Levine with a score of 9.325 in the level 6 under-16 division in the vault. The third medal was won by the team in level 6 all around category.

The fourth gold, on the other hand was won by Amber Haynes in the vault as she participated in the under 15 category.

The silver medals were won by Sya Franklyn (U-10) in Uneven Bars, Freya-Rose Smith (U-8) in vault, Juliette Sonny (U-13) in Floor Exercise, Walcott-Lloyd (U-16) in balance beam, Bostic-White (U-16) in floor exercise.

The bronze medals were notably won by nine different candidates in different categories. These included Mariah Gill who won a gold for the first time to Barbados also won a bronze in Vault with a score of 36.765 points.

Walcott-LLyod (U-16) won a bronze for uneven bars and in the all-round category. Juliette Sonny won a bronze in Vault, Thaliyah Dowrich claimed a bronze in Vault and Uneven Bars, Sya Franklyn achieved a bronze in the all-round category as well.

Netizens applaud young athletes

While the young athletes showcased such an incredible performance at the event, they are now being highly applauded by netizens for their commendable performances at the event.

The users are extending their wishes to the children, highlighting their efforts, and congratulating them for their future.

