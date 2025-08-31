Dominica: New hotel set to open in October 2025

PM Skerrit said the government will add rooms to a new hotel as visitor numbers grow, boosted by Contour Airlines' direct flights from San Juan and St. Thomas.

Roseau, Dominica: A new hotel is all set to open in Dominica by October 2025 as announced by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit during the press conference. He said that the opening of the hotel is all set to add tremendous value to the quality of the rooms in the country.

He said that the number of rooms that the government needs will be added into a new hotel as the visitor numbers are growing in Dominica. With direct flights from San Juan and St Thomas to Dominica by Contour Airlines, the government is also expected to expand their reach in the country.

With the advent of the international airport, PM Roosevelt Skerrit added that the airport will see the visitors taking off literally. He said, “It is important and the airport is being financed under the Citizenship by Investment Programme as they aimed to empower local people of the countries.”

The airport will work as the engine for the growth and job creation in Dominica as it will be used to build local capacity and other local successful people.

Talking about the issue surrounding the hotel, PM Skerrit noted that this is a matter for the environmental health department to look at and to see what environmental challenges as this place is posing to the health and well-being of everyone.

During the press conference, PM Roosevelt Skerrit talked about different things such as Registration of Electoral Act. He also talked about the salary increment for the doctors that work at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital as the contracts and other procedures are being processed in these things.

He also expressed pleasure with the appointment of Lauren Brice Roberts as Dominica’s new high commissioner to the United Kingdom. From 2016 to 2022 she served as Dominicans Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York where she represented Dominica's interests at the highest levels of international diplomacy.

He said that she was a strong advocate for sustainable development, disaster resilience and unique challenges of small island developing states. PM Skerrit also noted that her ministerial portfolios in community development, culture, gender affairs, information tourism, industry and private sector relations further demonstrated her depth of experience in public service and nation building.