PM Mia Mottley secures spot in 2025 Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados has earned major international recognition once again, securing a spot on the 2025 Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list, ranked at No. 99 among the world’s most influential leaders.

Forbes praised Mottley for her global impact, from her strong climate advocacy and diplomatic leadership to guiding Barbados through its historic transition to a parliamentary republic.

Her profile highlights her milestone as Barbados’ first female prime minister, her acclaimed 2021 UN General Assembly speech on climate action, and her title as a UNEP “Champion of the Earth” for policy leadership.

PM Mia Mottley joins a powerhouse list topped by Ursula von der Leyen, Christine Lagarde, and Japan’s first female prime minister Sanae Takaichi. Forbes’ annual ranking assesses money, media, impact, and influence across 100 women from 17 countries, collectively shaping trillions in global power.

Later that year, the United Nations Environment Programme named Mottley a "Champion of the Earth for Policy Leadership." Under her leadership, in November 2021, Barbados officially became a parliamentary republic and removed the Queen of England as its head of state.

Mottley's first political appointment was as Barbados' Minister of Education, Youth Affairs and Culture in September 1994. Notably, the 22nd annual Forbes list of World’s 100 most powerful women was determined by four main metrics including money, media, impact and spheres of influence.

Forbes noted, “For political leaders, we considered gross domestic products and populations; for corporate chiefs, revenues, valuations and employee counts were critical. Media mentions were analyzed for all.”

Powering massive ecosystems, from countries and commerce to education and artificial intelligence, is what the most influential women including these four women do across the globe on a daily basis.