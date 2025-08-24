CPL 2025: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Live Score

CSG Patricia Scotland participates in series of events at SIDS4
2024-06-03 09:21:01
Patriots vs Falcons live score CPL
The Sunday morning match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots with Antigua and Barbuda Falcons is all set to start in just a matter of moments. This match holds special importance for Antigua as it wil be their last match at their own soil. The last CPL match was played as Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, and the former team secured a victory. Stay tuned with Associates Times for updates on the match in real time.
August 24, 2025 at 5:35 PM
Jewel Andrew has hit the first six of the innings powering up the Falcons to 45/1. Karima Gore has just 2 off 5, playing a supporting role so far. ABF now needs 89 from 84 balls.
August 24, 2025 at 5:31 PM
Ashmead Nedd strikes in his very first over, removing Rahkeem Cornwall for 16 out of the pitch. New batter Karima Gore replaced Cornwall and is trying to settle up playing out three dots. Jewel Andrew stands strong on the other end on 17 off 14. After 5 overs, ABF are 34/1.
August 24, 2025 at 5:26 PM
Following the past thrlling overs and Falcons scoring boundaries over boundaries, Patriots welcomed Holder in a hope to get a wicket, but faced anotherboundary hig by Andrew. This was the 6th Four since the second innings began. The Falcons now stand at 33/0, chasing 134. Required rate is steady at 6.31 RPO, with 101 needed from 96 balls.
August 24, 2025 at 5:19 PM
Falcons continue to dominate Patriots by securing two more boundaries in the third over. Jewel Andrew hit back-to-back boundaries to Kylie Mayers, keeping the Falcons in beast mode. After 3 overs, ABF are 27/0, needing 107 from 102 balls at just 6.29 RPO.
August 24, 2025 at 5:14 PM
Rahkeem Cornwall wasted no time in putting pressure on the Patriots, smashing three boundaries in Naseem Shah’s second over. The Falcons are 19/0 after 2 overs, needing 115 runs from 108 balls.
Target: 134 runs
Current Run Rate: 9.50 RPO
Required Run Rate: 6.38 RPO
August 24, 2025 at 4:49 PM
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have set 134 runs for the Falcons to chase after an intense battle fought on the pitch. Evin Lewis (32 off 31) and Mohammad Rizwan (30 off 26) gave the innings some structure, but once they dismissed, the middle and lower order collapsed with pressure. Shakib Al Hasan emerged as the standout player, delivering a brilliant score of 3 wickets in 11 balls. Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder although paced up earlier, but lost momentum just when they needed the acceleration.
Falcons now need 134 in 20 overs (RPO 6.7) to secure the win.
August 24, 2025 at 4:32 PM
Kyle Mayers and Navin Bidaisee were left reeling after Shakib Al Hasan dismissed both in the same over. While Patriots were trying to pace up in the final overs, the two wicket blow up has stunned the team. After 17 overs, STKNP are 112/6 with Falcons completely seizing control.
August 24, 2025 at 4:28 PM
Kyle Mayers has hit hard in the 16th over, after the team lost Rizwan and Lewis. The left hander batsman is striking strongly by scoring a six. Jason Holder has joined him who scored a single in the over. The Patriots crossed the 100-run mark in this over and will be hoping Mayers can keep up the acceleration to set a reputable target.
August 24, 2025 at 4:18 PM
Drama followed by heartbreak for the Patriots. Mohammad Rizwan just survived a juggling catch that turned into six runs, but soon after Rizwan’s luck ran out as Shakib Al Hasan fired him out of the pitch. Kyle Mayers is at the crease with 2* from 4 balls, while the Patriots are now at 94/4 in 15 overs.
August 24, 2025 at 4:11 PM
Evin Lewis was dismissed for 32 runs by Salman Irshad's trick bowl. Kyle Mayers has walked in at No. 4 replacing Lewis and has picked up the pace to get Patriots to setting a strong target.
Mohammad Rizwan is starting to open up as he struck a crisp boundary in the last ball of the over. Lewis, on the other hand tried to continue his spree but couldn’t get a hold in this over, settling for singles. Patriots have climbed to 81/2 in 13 overs, with the run rate now at 6.23.
Evin Lewis has flicked blasted again after a scratchy start. He scored two back-to-back sixesone straight down the ground, the other pulled over midwicket powering the overall score of Patriots to 73 in 12th over.
August 24, 2025 at 4:01 PM
The Patriots finally got some momentum as Evin Lewis finally paces up. After a quiet start, Lewis cracked a boundary and followed it up with a straight six in the same over. Mohammad Rizwan played stead, while the Falcons’ seem to be steady with their style. The Patriots now stand at 59/2 after 11 overs.
August 24, 2025 at 3:52 PM
Rahkeem Cornwall kept it tight against the Patriots with just five runs coming in his over. At the halfway stage, the Patriots are crawling at 47/2, run rate 4.70, as the Falcons’ bowlers have completely tightened the momentum.
August 24, 2025 at 3:50 PM
After struggling to find momentum in the eighth over, the Patriots paced up in the 9th over with Rizwan's clever stroke scoring a four. Evin Lewis, meanwhile, continues to struggle. The Patriots now stand at 42/2 at the end of 9th over. The run rate has at 4.66.
August 24, 2025 at 3:41 PM
A big breakthrough for the Falcons in the seventh over as Rilee Rossouw departs for 10 off 12. Jewel Andrew juggled the catch multiple times but eventually held on, giving Shamar Springer his first wicket. Earlier, Jayden Seales kept things incredibly tight with Fletcher's wicket and a brilliant tight 3-overs giving just 9 runs. The Patriots are under pressure with their second batter back during the Powerplay. After 6 overs, STKNP are 31/2. Rossouw has now been replaced by Lewis, who left early in the game due to an injury.
August 24, 2025 at 3:32 PM
After the wicket of Fletcher, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots are building up, Rilee Rossouw and Mohammad Rizwan are at the crease. The pitch looks calm and silent after Fletcher's wicket, while Rossouw was able to shot a four in the fifth over. After 5 overs, STKNP are 27/1 with Rossouw on 6* (5) and Rizwan on 1* (2).
August 24, 2025 at 3:29 PM
Jayden Seales has secured a big win for ABF in the 4th over, as he dismissed Andre Fletcher for 16 off 15. After a series of tight dot balls, Fletcher striked the ball to land directly into Shamar Springer's hands. After 4 overs, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots are now at 20/1, with Rilee Rossouw on 1* and the run rate sliding to 5.00.
After 3 overs, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots are at 19 runs with no loss , though they’ve suffered a setback with Evin Lewis retiring hurt on just 3 runs. Andre Fletcher is carrying the charge with 16 off 10 balls, striking a six and a four. The second over bowled by Imad Wasim’s went for 13 runs, including a big six and a boundary. Rilee Rossouw has now joined Fletcher at the crease replacing Lewis.
A tidy start from Imad Wasim in first over leaves Lewis and Fletcher with just 2 runs in the first over. Patriots are playing safe whie falcons seem to be in beast mode.
August 24, 2025 at 2:52 PM
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won the toss and chose to feild first in their last match in their own country. Patriots are all set to hit the pitch in a while as the match begins soon.