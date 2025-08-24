CPL 2025: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Live Score

The Sunday morning match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots with Antigua and Barbuda Falcons is all set to start in just a matter of moments. This match holds special importance for Antigua as it wil be their last match at their own soil. The last CPL match was played as Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, and the former team secured a victory. Stay tuned with Associates Times for updates on the match in real time.