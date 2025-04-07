Kamla Persad describes the past decade under the PNM as a legacy of death, deficits, and destruction, with blood-stained streets and red bedsheets.

Trinidad and Tobago: The United National Congress has factually uncovered the promises made by PNM during their election campaigns. UNC highlighted that PNM’s tenure as the ruling party was no less than a decade of mismanagement, destruction, corruption and violence.

In a strong statement released over the weekend by leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the party accused PNM of scamming approximately half a trillion dollars during their time in office.

"A decade of death, deficits, destabilization, death, destruction. Their legacy is blood-stained streets and bloody red bedsheets," the leader Kamla Persad stressed.

UNC didn’t hold back in describing PNM’s leadership, they described their legacy as a tenure full of bloated bodies, bulging body bags, busted heads and blown out brains. It was being said in reference to extreme levels of crime that Trinidad and Tobago suffered during their tenure.

"Their legacy is betrayal and backstabbing in cabinet, their legacy is one of bullying, battering, brutalizing citizens," the UNC leader added.

UNC accuses PNM of promoting corruption

Apart from crime, the UNC also pointed out their concerns over corruption and inequality as well. The statement was supported with allegations that were made against PNM for suspicious wealth accumulations, and financial mismanagements. The statement by UNC further went ahead focusing on PNM’s approach to the nation and to the leadership as a series of bullying, battering and brutalizing citizens.

UNC claims PNM has wrongfully utilized millions

UNC highlighted that PNM has spent billions of blue bills bandit by broken men. They clarified that this has led to bloodshed, bankruptcy, banditry and brutality across the nation.

“This is the wallpaper of our whereabouts under the Stuart Young government,” UNC leader Kamla Persad stated.

The opposition also pointed out PNM’s spending as ‘reckless’ stating that they allegedly spent $17 billion on extravagant paintings, bloated audits and suspicious deals. While the party outlined the failures of PNM, they further claimed that under their leadership no one will be fooled by empty lies and promises. UNC stated that they will work with transparency, accountability and real leadership.