Belize: Delivery truck robbery on Hummingbird Highway leaves 2 workers dead

Belize: Two delivery workers were brutally murdered after a Recinos’ Imports Limited delivery truck was reportedly robbed along the Hummingbird Highway on Thursday evening. The first victim has been identified as a 28-year-old Raynard Garbutt Jr., a truck driver, and the second is identified as a sideman, Alexander Crawford, both of whom were working at the time of the incident.

Authorities confirmed that police were alerted on Thursday after reports were made about an abandoned delivery truck parked along the Hummingbird Highway. Responding officers arrived at the scene and observed signs indicating that the vehicle had been robbed.

During a search of the surrounding area, officers discovered the body of the driver lying motionless on the ground. Further searches led to the discovery of the second victim, the sideman, who was found lifeless on his stomach behind nearby bushes.

Following the discovery, the officials sealed the area and immediately contacted the medical officers following which both the bodies were sent for the post-mortem examination.

Authorities said that they are trying to collect the evidence including watching CCTV footage of the nearby areas and are actively investigating the matter to know the exact circumstances surrounding the robbery and murder incidents.

They also urged the public to report if anyone has any information related to the case to help them in gathering the evidence, so that they can catch the suspect as soon as possible.

The owner of the Recinos’ Imports Limited confirmed the tragic accident and also expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. In a statement posted by them, the owner stated “the sudden death of both the employees affected the company and its staff, emphasising that their hard work, loyalty and memory will always be remembered.”