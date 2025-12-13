Jamaica: Government Cancels Christmas Parties in Ministries to Focus on Post-Melissa Recovery

Minister Dana Morris Dixon announced that government entities will cancel large Christmas celebrations this year to prioritize recovery, rehabilitation and support for communities affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Jamaica: The government of Jamaica has put a halt to all Christmas festivities across Ministries, Departments and Agencies as the country focuses on post-Melissa Recovery.

Minister Dana Morris Dixon made the announcement this morning during the Post-Cabinet Press Briefing stating that the government entities have called off the Christmas parties this year and are permitting only small in-ministry and morale building activities.

“Christmas parties for government entities are off for this year. We have agreed to allow small in-ministry or in-department recognition and morale building activities. So if you’re doing something in the office itself, that is fine, but no rental of external venues is allowed.”

She expressed the need to make up for the disruption and loss that happened on the western side of Jamaica and encouraged the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to prioritise national recovery along with the government as they prioritise recovery, rehabilitation as well as supporting public officers who were affected.

“We are strongly encouraging all our ministries, departments and agencies to conduct outreach activities with members of their team that have been affected and who reside in the affected areas,” stated Minister Dana Morris Dixon.

Moreover, she encouraged the private sector to continue with the celebration as the economy needs stirring up at a time like this but requested for them to also participate by reaching out to the areas that have been affected.

“We are definitely encouraging the private sector to continue doing what they are doing. So those of us in areas that haven’t been affected as much, please go out and spend money; the economy needs it. But at the same time, please spend time doing outreach in the affected areas.”

In order to guarantee that the government's focus and resources are focused on assisting the people and communities, the Cabinet reached this decision and have urged all Jamaicans to stand in solidarity with the affected communities.