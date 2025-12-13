interCaribbean Airways launches inaugural service between Barbados and Guyana

The airline’s first flight touched down at Eugene F. Correia International Airport on Thursday, boosting regional connectivity and travel options for Caribbean citizens.

Caribbean: InterCaribbean Airways launched an inaugural service between Barbados and Guyana on Thursday. The flight touched down for the first time at the Eugene F Correia International Airport and the officials were welcomed with an official ceremony, featuring performances of the local artists.

Officials were also gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony where they celebrated the newly established airlift schedules and relations. The inaugural flight with an aircraft VQ-TGY from Barbados landed at 12:00hrs, enhancing the connections between the two countries.

The new route will enhance the connections between the Caribbean countries including Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica and 20 other Caribbean destinations. The new service is also expected to provide increased travel flexibility to the citizens of Guyana for regional destinations, fostering greater ease of movement for business and leisure.

It is also expected to contribute to the local economy through increased tourism and trade. The introduction of new flight routes enhances regional connectivity and provides more diverse travel options for both residents and visitors.

This could lead to more competitive airfares, improved business opportunities and great ease for Guyanese citizens to connect with various regional destinations. The government added that the partnership will enhance tourism and national development in Guyana.

Earlier today, Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar, officially welcomed InterCaribbean Airways’ inaugural flight from Barbados to the Eugene F. Correia International Airport.

In his feature address, Minister Indar highlighted that Guyana’s ongoing economic boom continues to drive strong growth across the aviation sector, creating new opportunities for investment and expansion.

He also commended InterCaribbean for employing Guyanese pilots and crew on today’s flight, noting that the airline is helping to inspire national pride by featuring the Golden Arrowhead on the tail of one of its aircraft.

Minister Indar was joined by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues, British High Commissioner H.E. Jane Miller, Parliamentary Secretary Hon. Thandi McAllister, Director General Alfonso De Armas, and key aviation sector leaders.