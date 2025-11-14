PM Gonsalves Defends Family Against Claims of Illegally Acquired Trinidad Home  

Anil Roberts accused Gonsalves of illegally acquiring three homes from Trinidad and Tobago's Housing Development Corporation (HDC) under the former PNM government.

St Vincent and Grenadines: Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has publicly defended his family following the controversial remarks made by Junior Housing Minister Anil Roberts of Trinidad.

Roberts accused Gonsalves that he has illegally acquired three homes from Trinidad and Tobago's Housing Development Corporation (HDC) under the former PNM government. Roberts alleged that his wife and two children Storm and Soleil Gonsalves received political Favors under the rule of People’s National Movement administration and to avail the properties at the upscale Victoria keys development in Diego Martin.

In response, Dr Gonsalves rejected those accusations, emphasizing that the properties were not part of the state’s subsidized housing program and were sold at full market price, and were up for sale.

“The properties at Victoria Keyes are unlike other subsidized HDC developments. They are sold at market rates, and anyone can purchase them,” Gonsalves explained. “My family did nothing wrong.”

PM Backs statements with proofs

The prime minister backed up his statements by outlining the transactions and clarifying that his daughter Soleil Gonsalves entered into a rent-to-own agreement in 2020. He also provided a letter of commitment to the bank guaranteeing her monthly mortgage payments.

His son Storm Gonsalves also wrote to the HDC confirming that he would assist his sister in paying her rent. Dr Gonsalves called the accusation led over him as ‘spurious and politically motivated’ emphasizing that this is being done to tarnish the reputation of his family.

“It’s dirty water that can’t tarnish gold,” he remarked confidently, adding that both his wife and children are Trinidadian citizens, fully entitled to make property purchases there.

Elections in SVG

Notably, the Prime Minister recently announced the date for the upcoming general elections in St Vincent and Grenadines. The elections are scheduled to take place on 27th November, and since then locals have been citing their concerns leading to controversies and online debate. However, the prime minister’s recent clarification over the allegations has ended the online debate on this fresh controversy.