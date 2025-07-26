WATCH: Explosion Rocks Ramco Industries, Leaves Four Critically Injured

The industrial accident occurred around 6:55 pm in the San Fernando community of Trinidad, after a tanker truck struck a gas line on the compound, causing a fire.

Trinidad and Tobago: Ramco Industries, a renowned company in Trinidad and Tobago has been ravaged after an explosion on Thursday evening. The blast left its employees critically injured, forcing authorities to promptly take an action and contain the fire.

The industrial accident notably took place at around 6:55 pm in the San Fernando community of Trinidad. The fire was caused by a tanker truck which struck the gas line on the compound.

The explosion injured four employees who were close to the area where the blast occurred, with 2 out of them are in critical condition. The injured victims have been identified as Nyron Dewsbury of New Grant, Videsh Harripersad of Williamsville, Kris Jaggai of Penal and Ashook Sahadeo of Lengue.

Those injured were immediately rushed to the San Fernando General Hopital, where they are currently recieving treatment and remain in a critical condition. The fire was contained by the Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Rampersad along with his personnel from the Mon Repos Fire Station.

A team of senior officials including inspector Mahabir of the Special Branch and officers Nandlal, Cooper, Seecharan, Clarence and Matloo also responded to the site to start the investigations.

The Ministry of Energy and Industries, Roodal Moonilal also responded to the site, where they assessed the damage and met the officials who were the first responders. A thorough investigation is currently underway to find out the exact cause of the fire caused and to clarify the circumstances involved.

While this is being said that the truck caused the fire, further clarifications are important as outlined by the authorities, who are looking deeper into all the circumstances.

A local named Shinnel Edwards complemented the swift response by the authorities, “Atleast they where swift and they contained the fire and thank god there were no casualties hope the injured one's recovered”

Stay tuned with Associates Times as more details regarding the incident unfold.