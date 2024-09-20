Wishes poured on St Kitts and Nevis for 41st Independence Day

One of the most notable wishes remains that of the Prime Minister, Terrance Drew. He addressed the citizens of the twin island where he stated that independence begins from an idea, a concept and a state of mind.

One of the most notable wishes remains that of the Prime Minister, Dr Terrance Drew. He addressed the citizens of the twin island where he stated that independence begins from an idea, a concept and a state of mind.

He said that this belief and mindset is what makes us achieve and feel independence in our own ways.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew

“Independence is not about economic or agricultural self-sufficiency. It is about the freedom to live with peace, safety and security. It comes with understanding which freedom carries with a profound responsibility. Our responsibility is to maintain and sustain all freedoms we enjoy,” the Prime Minister added.

Notably, during his address Prime Minister Terrance Drew highlighted how independence has transformed the lives of those living on the island and for those who were fighting for the same for long.

He highlighted the achievements made by the nation over the years, upon its independence. PM Terrance Drew also stated further plans of the federation to boost economic activity and provide more facilities to the citizens in future.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew ended his address while extending a wish for Independence Day once again. “Once again, a happy Independence Day and God bless our beautiful island of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Thank you,” he said.

WISHES FROM LOCAL MINISTERS

Apart from the Prime Minister some of the other notable wishes includes those from the members of Federation of St Kitts and Nevis including Dr Denzil Douglas, The Foreign Minister, Samal Duggins, The Minister of Agriculture and Creative Economies, Geoffrey Hanley, The Deputy Prime Minister, Premier Mark Brantley and many more.

Notably, they all extended their wishes on their official social media handles posting pictures along with their family members. The officials were seen all dressed up in colours of the St Kitts and Nevis Flag, stating the designs they are wearing.

The Ministers shared the glimpse and extended their wishes while highlighting their pride over being a responsible citizen of the twin island federation.

Ministers of St Kitts and Nevis during 41st Independence Day Celebration WISHES FROM OTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD

Notably, some of the messages from leaders across other parts of the world were most interesting to see. These include wishes from Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali extended a wish from behalf of every citizen of Guyana.

On The other hand, Indian Minister for External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar also extended his congratulations to St Kitts and Nevis for this achievement. He specifically thanked Dr Denzil Douglas, whom he met recently during Minister Douglas’s visit in India.

“Congratulate Denzil Douglas and the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on their Independence Day. Committed to strengthening our cooperation and our development partnership,” Minister Jaishankar wrote.

The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley also extended her wish as she wrote, “A blessed and happy 41st Independence Day to the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis. @Terrance Drew, I trust this day is one filled with celebration and reflection in pursuit of unity, prosperity, and growth for your beautiful nation.”

Many others including the Emir of Qatar- Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the secretariat of the CARICOM federation, Carla Barnett, contestants of the Sugar Mas Queen Pageant, Miss St Kitts and Nevis all have wished St Kitts and Nevis a “Happy Independence Day’.

WISHES FROM THE CITIZENS

Apart from the Ministers and key personalities, the craze is really high for the 41st independence celebration as citizens is extending their heartfelt messages all over social media.

The social media has notably been spammed with comments of Happy Independence Day over posts of every other minister and the official pages of the federation.

However, some of these comments seem to be really attractive driving your attention as soon as you come across them.

One of such comment was from Natalie Fough who wrote, “Happy 41st Independence Anniversary of St Kitts and Nevis Sir. May God continue to guide your pathway with love, peace, happiness, good health, strength, wisdom, success, and prosperity, to lead our proud Nation during this time of world crisis.”

The user extended the wishes while noting that the nation continues to make progress around the globe.

Another user named John Etim Sunday said, “To my beautiful wife country. I just want to say happy independence to my mechochomuchocho and all my in-laws and all the nations of Caribbean .I celebrate you all and always pray for you all for new development and success in your governments and peaceful leadership and citizens. You are all special. May this day never be ungrateful and unfortunate day, it will always be peace love unity, and understanding. I love you all. Happy independent day.”

The user extended his wishes to his in laws and his wife to whom he referred as ‘mechochomuchocho’.

On the other hand, Ivan Adolfo Otley Black, another Facebook user said, “Hon. Dr. Terrance, with your support we will like to celebrate an Anniversary in our town in honour to our ancestors who arrived and set Down here.”

He said this while noting his desire to celebrate the nation’s independence anniversary to be celebrated in his town in an honour to his ancestors.

EVENTS AT THE INDEPENDENCE CEREMONY

Notably, the independence celebration in the island nation, yesterday was a huge success which initiated with a parade and was then followed by addresses from key officials present at the independence ceremony.

The ministers then also paid a visit to the JNF hospital all together to celebrate the birthday of a baby born on the day of independence and another who was born on National Heroes Day.