3 in Critical Condition After Medical Helicopter Crashes on Sacramento Freeway  

Three people were critically injured after a medical helicopter crashed onto a eastbound US Highway 50 in Sacramento on October 6th.

According to the California Highway Patrol Spokesperson officer, Michael Harper, the aircraft went down near the 59th street around 7:00 pm. The emergency crews including the Sacramento Fire Department immediately arrived to the scene where the aircraft was left upside down in the roadway and the debris scattered along several lanes.

The captain of the fire department emphasized that there were three people onboard the aircraft including a pilot, nurse and pandemic who all were rushed to the hospital and remain in critical condition.

"One of the victims was trapped beneath the helicopter," Sylvia said at a news conference. "Bystanders helped us lift part of the aircraft so we could reach them and get them into an ambulance."

Sacramento’s mayor Kevin McCarty in his official twitter post shed light on the immediate response by the authorities and thanked the authorities, "Thank you to our brave first responders and citizens who jumped in to help.”

A thorough investigation into the accident revealed that no car or other vehicles were involved in the crash. Investigations continue into the case, while the freeway was completely shut down as crews worked to secure the scene.

The authorities are expected to release more information regarding the cause of crash as soon as it is available.