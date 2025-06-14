Saint Lucia: Man’s Arm Severed in Shocking Family Altercation at Coolie Town

No arrests have yet been made over the alleged crime incident that took place in Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucia: Police officials are investigating a tragic chopping incident involving two brothers that occurred at Coolie Town in Saint Lucia on Friday morning at around 7:30 am.

According to reports, an altercation between two brothers turned horrific as one of them severed another one’s arm. The cause of this brutal altercation remains unknown at this time while the police officials have launched an investigation into the case.

The victim on the other hand was immediately rushed to a medical facility via a private vehicle. As per reports, the victim is currently in stable condition at the hospital. Several videos of the severed hand are also going viral on social media which has sent shockwaves across the community.

Investigations revealed that a cutlass was used in the brutal chopping, which was also recovered from the crime site.

Stay tuned with Associates Times for more updates on this developing crime story.