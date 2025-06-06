Eyes Wide Shut 2025—Anguilla’s most anticipated carnival event returns with Machel Montano headlining live performances

Anguilla: The ultimate daybreak fete, Eyes Wide Shut, is all set to return as one of the Caribbean’s most awaited events for its 10th anniversary celebration. It will be organized this year under the theme “Olympiks”. Eyes Wide Shut will take place on August 7 (Sunday) at the Sandy Ground Field, from 1:00 am to 11:00 am.

This event celebrates non-stop energy, music and culture. Moreover, Eyes Wide Shut will bring together local talent, cultural celebration, and great entertainment for an incredible experience. Headlining the live performances is Trinidadian soca star Machel Montano, whose global reputation for high-energy shows is expected to elevate the event to new heights.

He will have an incredible lineup of artists which includes includes Asa Bantan, Mr. Ridge, Barrie Hype, DJ Outkast, and Akaiiusweet. Eyes Wide Shut will be supported by Latest XHD, Pantha Vibes, Mad Minds, KJ, and Kank, Trilogy 3D, and DJ Tights and DJ Stylez.

Also, hosting the entire night at the event will be DJ Jeanie from the British Virgin Islands, who will be playing with her non-stop energy and music to help attendees create unforgettable memories. Also, the audience is encouraged to go with the flow of the Olympiks theme by wearing sports inspired outfits as they celebrate a decade of music, unity, and cultural pride.

Ticket pricing is set at $70 for General Admission and $225 for VIP Access. Tickets can be purchased at several local outlets including Tackle Box, Norman’s Barber Shop, and Beach Happy, as well as online via www.ewsfete.com.

Locals React

Not only locals, but even tourists are excited for this event and have been showering support on social media. “Oh gosh....I should ah go this year,” wrote one of them on Facebook. Another one commented, “Waaaaa the Double M gonna be here????? Mannnn this gonna be a srs fete.”

Eyes Wide Shut

This Summer Festival is celebrated every year in Anguilla and is one of the most awaited and talked celebrations across the Caribbean region. It was first celebrated in 2015 and was organized by the Anguilla Summer Festival Committee and Creative Entertainment.

The 2024 edition of Eyes Wide Shut was celebrated on August 8 at the Sandy Ground Field, under the theme “Enchanted.” It was brought to life by artists like VOICE, Skinny Fabulous, Mr. Killa, Burning Flames, Barrie Hype, DJ Avalanche, Yama, and DJ Jeanie.