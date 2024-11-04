Shakyrah Davis of Antigua and Barbuda shines as Miss Caribbean UK 2024, wins four major titles

﻿Davis added that the event was a beautiful celebration of Caribbean culture and resilience and further expressed her honour for all the titles she received.

Shakyrah Davis of Antigua and Barbuda has become the ultimate winner of the Miss Caribbean UK Pageant 2024. Davis’s dazzling beauty has provided her and her nation with international recognition.

The contest was held in the UK on Saturday night and the reigning queen was not just crowned as the ultimate winner but also outshined all other candidates through her outstanding performances in several segments including evening wear, popular vote, and charity fundraiser.

The beautiful evening gown that Shakyrah Davis wore was designed by Dekaria Clothing. However, the hair and makeup were done by Design Essentials UK and Nicolejustin aldn.

Shakyrah Davis, who belongs to Antiguan and Barbudan heritage expressed her feelings upon her successful win over her Instagram. She stated that she is beyond grateful for the recognition she received from the platform.

Shakyrah Davis of Antigua and Barbuda at Miss Caribbean UK 2024 Davis added that the event was a beautiful celebration of Caribbean culture and resilience and further expressed her honour for all the titles she received.

“I’m honoured to have won four titles: Overall Winner, Best Evening Wear, People’s Choice Award (sponsored by @designessentialsuk), and Best Charity Pitch. Each award reflects the incredible support that has brought me to this moment,” the winner wrote.

The pageant reflected her win to be of great importance to not just her but her family and friends. She stated that encouragement from them made her set her doubts aside and fulfil her dreams.

She then emphasized the support through individual greetings extended to everybody and stated their roles in her journey. She stated that her mom was her greatest supporter and wrote ‘I love you’ for her.

“To my Mum, my greatest supporter—I love you! And to my friends and family who have stood by me, thank you with all my heart," Shakyrah Davis expressed.

Shakyrah Davis of Antigua and Barbuda crowned as Miss Caribbean UK 2024, wins four major titles According to Shakyrah Davis, the energy she felt at the show last night from all her fans and the Antiguan and Barbudan Community residing in the UK was a huge support and she will treasure that for her whole life.

Not just that, the ultimate reigning queen also extended thanks to the Miss Caribbean UK mentors and founders Clayton and Jacqui Brown.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey. Here’s to a year of advocacy, culture, and community. Let’s lift each other and make our voices heard!” The winner ended her post with this heartfelt note.

The Miss Caribbean UK authorities also shed light on Shakyrah’s journey in the comment section under her post.

“Your journey to the crown is a true testament to your resilience, dedication, and passion for representing Caribbean culture. The Miss Caribbean UK family couldn’t be prouder of all you’ve achieved—and we’re thrilled to celebrate your remarkable success in winning four titles, including Overall Winner, Best Evening Wear, People’s Choice, and Best Charity Pitch,” they wrote.

Disclaimer: The update on the Shakyrah Davis of Antigua and Barbuda shines as Miss Caribbean UK 2024, wins four major titles is purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.