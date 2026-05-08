PM Browne holds first cabinet meeting after fourth consecutive election win

PM Gaston Browne calls first cabinet meeting after ABLP’s 2026 win, focusing on roads, housing, healthcare, education and public infrastructure.

Antigua and Barbuda: The newly elected Prime Minister Gaston Browne called for the first cabinet meeting on May 6, after winning the General Election 2026, marking it as ABLP’s fourth consecutive win.

During the meeting, PM Browne addressed ministers on priorities including accountability, collaboration, and public service.

PM Gaston Browne addressed the ministers and Ministers of State that the renewed mandate entrusted to the administration carries an even greater responsibility to deliver tangible improvements in the lives of citizens and residents.

He outlined that the Government’s focus will remain on improving roads, expanding access to reliable water distribution, accelerating housing development, strengthening healthcare and education and improving overall public infrastructure in the country.

The Prime Minister stated all ministers to exhibit a “stellar and excellent leadership.” He further noted that the administration highlighted its experience and capacity to implement its agenda.

PM Browne stated, “The people are looking for results” and he mentioned to all the ministers to work with purpose and discipline to ensure that the government continues to improve living standards of the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

During the meeting Gaston Browne made it a point that there is no place for inefficiency and underperformance in the administration. He also emphasized on the significance of accountability and performance across all the ministries.

He also stressed upon the importance of humility and encouraged ministers and parliamentarians to remain accessible and connected to the people who elected them.

Senior members of the administration renounced the Prime Minister’s sentiments and encouraged younger ministers and parliamentarians to continue developing their leadership skills, communication and governance skills while remaining grounded in service to the people.

The Cabinet also developed strategies to strengthen community engagement through more frequent outreach initiatives. A more number of constituency meetings and town hall engagements will be scheduled for deepening the participation in the governance.

The ministers present in the meeting pledged to work in collaboration, so as to deliver meaningful progress and work on the Government's agenda to serve the people of Antigua and Barbuda.