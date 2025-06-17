Associates Times Associates Times: West Indies and Caribbean News Online

Antigua and Barbuda Tanker Catches Fire After Collision With Ship in Gulf of Oman

The oil tanker Adalynn flagged from Antigua and Barbuda, involved in the accident, was headed for Egypt’s Suez Canal.

Written by Amara Campbell

Published On 2025-06-17 11:34:03

Share this Article

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Ship in Gulf of Oman catches fire after collision

Two crude carriers collided at the Gulf of Oman off Fujiarah in the United Arab Emirates recently, leading to massive fire. 24 people have notably been rescued by the UAE authorities following the collision  

The oil tanker named Adalynn flagged under Antigua and Barbuda, was involved in the accidental collision and was notably bound for Egypt’s Suez Canal. The UAE has highlighted that their coast guard officers immediately reported to the site with rescue boats after a massive fire was observed, almost 24 nautical miles of the country’s coast. The crew was evacuated to the Port of Khor Fakkan.  

Another ship involved in the accident was Liberian Flagged Front Eagle, which was heading towards Zhoushan, China. Earlier reports also emerged online that a third vessel was involved in the accident, however it has been stated by the Marine Traffic through their post that only two vessels were involved in the crash.  

The Marine Traffic control also shared a satellite video form the collision on their social media, which shows only two ships colliding.  

This comes as a shocking news as the route served as one of the most prominent in the oil industry. Notably, the Strait of Hormuz which lies between the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf records approximately transporting 30% of world’s total oil shipped.  

Latest Stories

Related Articles