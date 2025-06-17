Antigua and Barbuda Tanker Catches Fire After Collision With Ship in Gulf of Oman

The oil tanker Adalynn flagged from Antigua and Barbuda, involved in the accident, was headed for Egypt’s Suez Canal.

Two crude carriers collided at the Gulf of Oman off Fujiarah in the United Arab Emirates recently, leading to massive fire. 24 people have notably been rescued by the UAE authorities following the collision

The oil tanker named Adalynn flagged under Antigua and Barbuda, was involved in the accidental collision and was notably bound for Egypt’s Suez Canal. The UAE has highlighted that their coast guard officers immediately reported to the site with rescue boats after a massive fire was observed, almost 24 nautical miles of the country’s coast. The crew was evacuated to the Port of Khor Fakkan.

Two crude oil tankers, the Antigua Barbuda-flagged ADALYNN and the Liberian-flagged FRONT EAGLE, collided in the Gulf of Oman resulting in a massive fire minutes after the collision.

The incident occurs amid heightened tensions in…

Another ship involved in the accident was Liberian Flagged Front Eagle, which was heading towards Zhoushan, China. Earlier reports also emerged online that a third vessel was involved in the accident, however it has been stated by the Marine Traffic through their post that only two vessels were involved in the crash.

Tankers collide in Gulf of Oman



A collision between the crude oil #tankers Adalynn and Front Eagle occurred at 21.14 UTC on 16 June near the Khor Fakkan anchorage.

A collision between the crude oil #tankers Adalynn and Front Eagle occurred at 21.14 UTC on 16 June near the Khor Fakkan anchorage.

According to #MarineTraffic data, the Liberian-flagged Front Eagle was laden and headed for Zhoushan, China.

The Marine Traffic control also shared a satellite video form the collision on their social media, which shows only two ships colliding.

This comes as a shocking news as the route served as one of the most prominent in the oil industry. Notably, the Strait of Hormuz which lies between the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf records approximately transporting 30% of world’s total oil shipped.