Caribbean Airlines lands Tortola, ‘4’ weekly flights set to operate

This new collaboration not just marks a success for the airline but for the island too as it will bring along enhanced tourism and business to the nation.

15th of October 2024

Caribbean Airlines has officially started its operations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands as the inaugural flight of the airline landed safely at Terrance B. Lettsome Airport. The BW294 aircraft marked the beginning of a new chapter in the Caribbean’s aviation history on Monday. 

This new collaboration not just marks a success for the airline but for the island too as it will bring along enhanced tourism and business to the nation. The increased connectivity was celebrated in a grand inauguration ceremony in both in Trinidad and the British Virgin Islands. 

The airline took off from Piarco International Airport, Trinidad, and during the celebratory events held at the airport, the airline authorities were present. The members discussed the significance of this new tie-up and the future prospects it could bring. 

The Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera said that Caribbean Airlines will always stay committed to enhancing their connectivity across the Caribbean and the addition of Tortola plays an important role in the same. 

The airline on the other hand also received a warm welcome as it landed in Trinidad. The airline was welcomed with a water cannon salute, and the passengers from the inaugural flight were welcomed with a bright showcasing of their rich cultural heritage. 

The event was hosted by the British Virgin Island Tourist Board and Film Commission and key authorities from British Virgin Island were also present there to honour them.

The flight will notably operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The CEO Garvin Medera stated that they will bring 540 seats to and from Tortola weekly. 

This service will also connect the islands to Barbados twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays. On the other hand, the airline will operate by connecting Antigua and Puerto Rico on Mondays and Wednesdays. 

These new collaborations with Tortola and other key destinations by Caribbean Airlines mark them as a key player in Caribbean Aviation. This not only creates more opportunities for the airline but also aims to enhance the economic development in the connecting regions. 


