Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority sponsors 12th Rohrman Trail & Swim Fest

Antigua and Barbuda: The AUA Rohrman Trail & Swim Fest will receive support from the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism authority who will elevate the festival’s global profile by covering the overall experience with high-quality videos and photography.

On April 1, 2026, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority announced that it will be a Gold Sponsor for the 12th AUA Rohrman Trail and Swim Fest. This decision shows the Tourism Authority's continuous commitment to backing events and projects that will help Antigua and Barbuda become a top sports tourism destination and improve the country's standing around the world.

Additionally, the event will serve as a platform to highlight Antigua and Barbuda's natural beauty and encourage athletes to visit the twin islands.

This move has reaffirmed the Tourism Authority’s commitment to supporting initiatives and events that will strengthen Antigua and Barbuda’s position globally, establishing the country as a premier sports tourism destination.

The event will also be used as a platform to showcase the beauty of Antigua and Barbuda and promote the twin islands as a travel destination for the athletes.

The registration deadline for the AUA Rohrman Trail and Swim Fest is April 3, 2026, and it will take place from April 11 to April 12, 2026. A 5K walk/run, 7K, 16K, and 25K trail races, 2K and 4K open water swims, sprint and Olympic triathlons, and children's triathlon competitions are just a few of the events that will take place during this festival.

AUA Rohrman Trail and Swim Fest is scheduled to take place on April 11 to April 12, 2026, with the registration deadline set to April 3, 2026. This festival will cover a variety of events, featuring a 5K walk/run, 7K, 16K, and 25K trail races, 2K and 4K open water swims, sprint & Olympic triathlons and kids triathlon events.

So far, the Authority has confirmed that more than 100 athletes have confirmed to attend the trail and swim festival. A large number of the athletes will come from Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados and the United States. Moreover, the Authority shared that athletes will also arrive from Canada, Guadeloupe, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Poland, Jamaica, Cuba and many more.

According to the CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James, the Authority is pleased to support the event, seeing as it plays an important role in the country's tourism industry.

“This event highlights the very best of our country, from our breathtaking landscapes and pristine waters to our ability to host high-quality international events,” stated the CEO.

He went on to highlight that the Authority will elevate the event’s international profile through world-class video production and photography, which will capture the entire experience as the athletes tackle different scenic locations, including Rendezvous Bay, Wallings, Cade Peak, Carlisle Bay and Morris Bay.