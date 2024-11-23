Dancehall sensation Masicka gifts his mother a 'house' on her birthday

The Dancehall sensation surprised his mother with a house, and shared a video of the moment on his social media, writing ‘Happy Birthday Mommy’.

23rd of November 2024

Jamaica: Dancehall sensation Masicka has made his mother’s dream come true by gifting her a ‘house’ on her special day. This gesture by the singing sensation has not only made his mother proud but has touched hearts of many across the world. 

The Dancehall sensation surprised his mother with a house, and shared a video of the moment on his social media, writing ‘Happy Birthday Mommy’. The video beautifully captured his mother roaming around the house and experiencing the surprising gift received from her son. 

This gesture showcases Masicka’s dedication and hard work, which have paid off for him as he brings his dreams to life. 

While he shared the video on his social media, it has gone viral on all over the internet and users are expressing their opinions and extending their wishes to the singer and his mother. 

However, a comment is catching the attention of many on social media, where a mother highlights the feeling of watching her child’s hard work paying off. She extended her blessings to the singer and wished him a long life. 

“I don't know u but as a mom I share her joy and I pray that God grants u your heart’s desire including long life. This is also a way of honouring your parents. I wish her long life, that she will enjoy this blessing that's bestowed on her,” she wrote in her comment. 

While a comment from a mother is getting viral, a user highlighted the feelings of youth and  children in making their parents proud and providing them with all the facilities. 

“Big Up God! who made this possible for mom and son duo. Love this gesture! Mothers deserved the best. As a son I am overjoyed and pleased by this. I know this feeling, it’s great. love this for them,” the user wrote. 

While, Masicka’s heartfelt gesture to his mother remains a testament and source of inspiration for others, this tribute also marks as a significant milestone in the singer’s career. Over the years, the singer has released multiple hits, many of which focus on his love for his family. 

Latest

Amara Campbell

