Antigua and Barbuda Elections: PM Gaston Browne returns to power for fourth consecutive term

ABLP secured historic fourth consecutive victory in Antigua and Barbuda by securing majority of the seats in the parliament on April 30, 2026.



Antigua and Barbuda: Gaston Browne has returned to the office as the prime minister for a fourth consecutive term after securing landslide victory in 30 April General Election 2026. Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party secured a majority of ten seats in the parliament , making it one of the biggest as they swept the polls.



The winning seats by ABLP included:

St John’s City West: Gaston Browne

St Philip’s North: Randy Baltimore

St John’s City East: Melford Nicholas

St Peter: Rawdon Turner

St Philip South: Kiz Johnson

St John’s Rural North: Charles Fernandez

St John’ City South: Steadroy Benjamin

St. Mary's South - Dwayne George

St. John's Rural South - Daryll Mathew

St. John's Rural East - Maria Browne

Barbuda: Trevor Walker (BPM)

Counting continues:

St. John's Rural West - Michael Joseph

St. Mary's North - Dr. Philmore Benjamin

All Saints East & St. Luke- Lamin Newton

All Saints West - Anthony Smith Jr.

St. George- Michael Freeland

St. Paul- Chet Greene

Prime Minister Browne secured victory from her seat St John’s City West with over 1000 votes and secured his strong hold from the constituency. Additionally, other candidates of Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party have also secured victory with a huge margin of the votes in other constituencies.

Notably, the leader of United Progressive Party Jamale Pringle has a tough contest with Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party Lamin Newton in the seat As per the reports, the voter turnout was projected only 39.67% in Antigua and Barbuda, prompting the average to the lowest turnout in the elections.

The elections have so far remained peaceful and the polling went without any incident, as per the election commission. Now, the supporters of ABLP are celebrating their victories in their respective communities for their constituencies.

Now, people are congratulating the leaders and saying that this is a great victory for the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party. PM Gaston Browne spoke about the victory and thanked the voters for their faith in the party for the fourth consecutive term.



