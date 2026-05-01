Antigua and Barbuda Elections: PM Gaston Browne returns to power for fourth consecutive term

Caribbean Airlines announces Recovery flights for regional travellers
2024-07-06 05:26:56
ABLP secured historic fourth consecutive victory in Antigua and Barbuda by securing majority of the seats in the parliament on April 30, 2026.
Written by Anglina Byron
Published
Updated
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda: Gaston Browne has returned to the office as the prime minister for a fourth consecutive term after securing landslide victory in 30 April General Election 2026. Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party secured a majority of ten seats in the parliament , making it one of the biggest as they swept the polls.
The winning seats by ABLP included:
St John’s City West: Gaston Browne
St Philip’s North: Randy Baltimore
St John’s City East: Melford Nicholas
St Peter: Rawdon Turner
St Philip South: Kiz Johnson
St John’s Rural North: Charles Fernandez
St John’ City South: Steadroy Benjamin
St. Mary's South - Dwayne George
St. John's Rural South - Daryll Mathew
St. John's Rural East - Maria Browne
Barbuda: Trevor Walker (BPM)
Counting continues:
St. John's Rural West - Michael Joseph
St. Mary's North - Dr. Philmore Benjamin
All Saints East & St. Luke- Lamin Newton
All Saints West - Anthony Smith Jr.
St. George- Michael Freeland
St. Paul- Chet Greene
Prime Minister Browne secured victory from her seat St John’s City West with over 1000 votes and secured his strong hold from the constituency. Additionally, other candidates of Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party have also secured victory with a huge margin of the votes in other constituencies.
Notably, the leader of United Progressive Party Jamale Pringle has a tough contest with Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party Lamin Newton in the seat As per the reports, the voter turnout was projected only 39.67% in Antigua and Barbuda, prompting the average to the lowest turnout in the elections.
The elections have so far remained peaceful and the polling went without any incident, as per the election commission. Now, the supporters of ABLP are celebrating their victories in their respective communities for their constituencies.
Now, people are congratulating the leaders and saying that this is a great victory for the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party. PM Gaston Browne spoke about the victory and thanked the voters for their faith in the party for the fourth consecutive term.