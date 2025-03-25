CPL 2025 Official Schedule: Check Groups, Venue, Teams, Start Date and Key Details

The teams that will participate in the tournament are St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Saint Lucia Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Royals, and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Caribbean: The 2025 Caribbean Premier League will be commenced on August 14, 2025, as the schedule for the highly anticipated event has been announced. The league is scheduled to run through September 21, 2025, bringing six host nations together at one place in top-tier T20 cricket format.

The teams such as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Saint Lucia Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Royals, and Guyana Amazon Warriors will participate in the tournament. The matches will be held at Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago.

The tournament will be played with 34 matches where each of the six teams will compete in 10 group-stage fixtures. The finals of the Caribbean Premier League will be held at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence. It is promised to enhance the cricketing experience of the players and improve their skills for two months.

The six teams from the Caribbean Premier League will host their home matches where the fans will experience cricket masterpieces firsthand. Michael Hall, the Director of Tournament Operations for the Republic Bank CPL expressed delight and noted that the season is all set to deliver a world-class tournament, aiming to bring passionate cricketers to one place.

He said that the event will serve as the platform to promote the cricketing talents that will build on that success, providing unforgettable moments for players and the audiences as well.

Schedule of 2025 CPL

On August 14, 2025: SKNP vs ABF at St Kitts and Nevis

On August 15, 2025: SKNP vs GAW at St Kitts and Nevis

On August 16, 2025: ABF vs BR at Antigua

On August 17, 2025: SKNP vs TKR at St Kitts

On August 17, 2025: ABF vs SLK at Antigua

On August 19, 2025: SKNP vs SLK at St Kitts

On August 20, 2025: ABF vs TKR at Antigua

On August 21, 2025: SKNP vs BR at St Kitts

On August 22, 2025: ABF vs GAW at Antigua

On August 23, 2025: SLK vs TKR at St Lucia

On August 24, 2025: ABF vs SKNP at Antigua

On August 24, 2025: SLK vs BR at St Lucia

On August 26, 2025: SLK vs GAW at St Lucia

On August 27, 2025: TKR vs ABF at Trinidad

On August 28, 2025: SLK vs SKNP at St Lucia

On August 29, 2025: TKR vs BR at Trinidad

On August 30, 2025: TKR vs GAW at Trinidad

On August 31, 2025: TKR vs ABF at St Lucia

On September 1, 2025: TKR vs SKNP at Trinidad

On September 3, 2025: TKR vs SLK at Trinidad

On September 4, 2025: BR vs GAW at Barbados

On September 5, 2025: BR vs ABF at Barbados

On September 6, 2025: GAW vs TKR at Guyana

On September 7, 2025: BR vs SLK at Barbados

On September 7, 2025: GAW vs SKNP at Guyana

On September 10, 2025: GAW vs ABF at Guyana

On September 11, 2025: BR vs SKNP at Barbados

On September 12, 2025: BR vs TKR at Barbados

On September 13, 2025: GAW vs SLK at Guyana

On September 14, 2025: GAW vs BR at Guyana

On September 16, 2025: Eliminator 3rd vs 4th at Guyana

On September 17, 2025: Qualifier 1st vs 2nd at Guyana

On September 19, 2025: Second Qualifier at Guyana

On September 21, 2025: Finals at Guyana