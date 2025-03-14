American Airlines Flight catches fire at Denver Airport, passengers evacuated safely

Denver Airport authorities immediately responded to the incident and carried out all the necessary rescue operations to contain the fire and prevent any major accident.

An aircraft operated by American Airlines caught fire at Denver International Airport on Thursday evening, prompting immediate evacuations of the passengers and a temporary partial shutdown of airport facilities. The plane was parked at the Gate C38, the authorities reported before it caught fire and immediately covered with black smoke above the surface.

The airport authorities immediately responded to the incident and carried out all the necessary rescue operations to contain the fire and prevent any major accident. The fire was extinguished soon, and no injuries or casualty was reported from the incident.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration quoted that American Airlines flight which experienced a fire had an engine related issue, however it landed safely at the airport.

“After landing safely at the airport, the American Airlines flight 1006 experienced an engine related issue. The 172 customers and six crew members deplaned and are being relocated to the terminal. We thank our crew, DEN team and first responders for their quick actions with the safety of everyone on board, and on the ground as the priority,” American Airlines wrote in a statement they shared.

Notably, the flight arrived from the Colorado Springs Airport, and it was travelling to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, however it was then diverted to the Denver International Airport considering the problems in the engine. This decisive move prevented a big air incident, which may have caused significant damage to all onboard.

User sheds light on new investigation

A picture of passengers standing on the airplane’s wing is also going viral all over the internet. A users’ comment however became a highlight, who stated that the fire was caused due to some sorts of chemicals spilled over the floor.

“The final report stated the plane wasn’t on fire. There were some kind of chemicals on the ground that sparked the fire. The black smoke is an indication that chemicals were involved not the plane being on fire,” Val Ladyv Bradley wrote.

However, a thorough investigation is currently underway by the authorities to find out the exact cause of fire and carry out the following procedures.